GRASS FED CERTIFIED PIEDMONTESE NOW NON-GMO 100% GRASS FED & FINISHED

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese beef has announced that they are now supplying 100% grass fed and grass finished beef that is also now Non-GMO. Raised and Produced in the USA, this sustainable meat offers all of the health benefits of grass fed beef with the added assurance of being GMO free. With the increasing demand for quality non-GMO foods, Certified Piedmontese Beef provides an excellent option for healthy, delicious protein for center of the plate customers.

Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Certified Piedmontese is a leading producer of the rare, Italian heritage Piedmontese beef and is known not only for its lean, but tender beef, but also for its farm-to-table approach to cattle ranching that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane handling, and responsible resource management. The Company's cattle are also certified for The Paleo Diet® and source verified, all audited by third-party verifier, Where Food Comes From, Inc.

"By achieving both Non-GMO and the PaleoFLEX™ certifications, all while raising our cattle and producing our beef here in the Midwest of the USA, Certified Piedmontese Beef has met extremely high standards to be a more natural, better-for-you beef product," said Ben Mohl, Director of Sales and Marketing for Certified Piedmontese Beef. "With the vast majority of Grass Fed, Grass Finished beef being raised overseas and imported into the United States, we are incredibly proud that our program has achieved these consumer expectations, here in the heart of our country. With weekly, consistent productions, we are one of the only beef programs in the country that can meet these strong demands of this market all while delivering on flavor and performance that meat-loving consumers expect."

Certified Piedmontese provides America with the rare Italian-heritage Piedmontese beef with a farm-to-fork approach that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Our cattle are raised on family ranches across the Midwest. Certified Piedmontese is verified all-natural; our cattle are never given antibiotics, steroids, or hormones to ensure our customers get top-notch beef that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. For more information about Certified Piedmontese, please visit www.piedmontese.com.

