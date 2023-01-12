inReality to Reinvent In-store Analytics with 4D Imaging Radar

Cutting-edge sensors to offer physical retailers unprecedented insights into shopper behavior, powering new levels of data-driven profitability.

Strategic relationship with Vayyar Imaging will give brick-and-mortar retailers intelligence comparable to website UX analytics.

4D imaging radar sensors track traffic, engagement, and dwell times, while maintaining privacy at all times.

Cloud-based platform allows retailers to assess performance in key areas throughout any store.

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- inReality, the pioneering provider of retail analytics for physical stores, has partnered with Vayyar, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, to shed new light on shopper behavior.

InReality, in partnership with Vayyar Imaging, are using 4D imaging radar sensors to generate the equivalent online analytics for real-world retailers. (PRNewsfoto/inReality,Vayyar Imaging) (PRNewswire)

Brick-and-mortar retailers of all sizes, as well as consumer brands, can now use inReality's comprehensive, cloud-based turnkey solution and Vayyar's best-in-class radio frequency sensors to understand and influence shopper engagement at key areas of interest throughout any store.

The integrated solution accurately counts traffic, flow, engagement and the average dwell time of engaged shoppers at in-store locations including island displays, end caps, and in-aisle fixtures, with complete configurability for proximity and dwell time.

Store designers, merchandisers and store media planners can leverage these actionable insights – the real-world equivalent of website user experience analytics – to evaluate the performance of promotions on premium in-store real estate, while optimizing store layout, driving contextual selling, and adding new levels of personalization to the in-store journey.

Because no optics are involved, Vayyar's 4D imaging radar sensors require no line of sight and maintain privacy at all times, a critical advantage over cameras.

"It's time for traditional store networks to evolve from gut-feel to data-driven decision making," said Ron Levac, CEO at inReality. "Giving physical retailers the granular analytics that online sellers take for granted is a step change for the industry and I'm thrilled to offer stores the tools they need to embrace the future."

The inReality platform also compares entrance traffic to sales, staff hours, and marketing spend, revealing conversion ratio, staffing efficiency, and marketing impact respectively. In addition, retail networks can compare data across stores, time periods and individual campaigns, allowing them to learn from experience and rapidly replicate success.

"This strategic relationship will enable Vayyar to transform physical retail, as we have so many other industries," said Ovi Jacob, Head of Retail at Vayyar Imaging. "I'm delighted to collaborate with an organization that shares our vision of why the right data at the right time is pivotal to profitability."

inReality will be showcasing its unique platform, demonstrating its unrivaled range of features and explaining its groundbreaking price point, on booth 1255 at NRF January from 15th - 17th.

About inReality

With offices and distribution partners in North America, Europe, Middle East and APAC, inReality has been creating innovative, platform-powered solutions to help enterprises thrive for over 23 years. By harnessing data from IoT sensors and other measurement and influencing technologies into one simple platform, customers gain visibility into the most critical KPIs, enabling predictive or personalized responses.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar, the leader in 4D imaging radar, has created the world's most advanced radar-on-chip platform to gather life's essential data, providing solutions for senior care, automotive, retail, security and more, while maintaining privacy at all times. Vayyar's mission is to deliver the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable, and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives.

