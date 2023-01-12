PneumoWave raises £7.5 million Series A to accelerate clinical validation and regulatory submission of respiratory change diagnosis and monitoring platform

£5.2 m equity from Scottish National Investment Bank alongside £2.3 m from existing investors Scottish Enterprise, IIG, Equity Gap, and Alba Equity

Boston based life science investor Mark Bamforth of Thairm Bio also joins round ahead of US expansion

Company aiming to reduce the devastating socioeconomic impact of drug overdose, now the leading cause of accidental death in most developed countries

Wearable biosensor alerts carers and emergency medical services

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health company PneumoWave today announced the closing of £7.5 m Series A financing which will enable clinical validation and regulatory submission of its biosensor technology platform for remote wireless diagnosing and monitoring potentially fatal respiratory changes in high-risk patient groups. The round comprises £5.2 million equity from new investors Scottish National Investment Bank, alongside £2.3 million from existing investors Scottish Enterprise, IIG, Equity Gap, Alba Equity and London and Scottish Investment Partners. Boston based life science investor Mark Bamforth of Thairm Bio also joined the round as PneumoWave prepares to ramp up its US operations. PneumoWave's technology is being developed as part of an international research program in collaboration with the University of Dundee, University of Glasgow, King's College London, and NRCH and Department of Health in Victoria, Australia.

"We are delighted to close this round and thank both our existing investors and the Scottish National Investment Bank for their support," says PneumoWave co-founder and CEO, Dr Bruce Henderson. "Working with leading international centres, we will now be able to accelerate our clinical validation leading to a planned regulatory submission in early 2024. We believe our platform will provide an invaluable tool for increasing the effectiveness of opioid use disorder treatment programmes as well as respiratory disorders in general. In addition, as a consequence of this investment, the company is moving to larger premises here at Eurocentral and will increase the team size from 18 to around 35, including a number of staff in the US."

Paul Callaghan, Director Innovation, at the Scottish National Investment Bank adds:

"The Bank's support for PneumoWave will help their aim of being able to remotely diagnose and monitor high-risk patients with respiratory conditions. This commercial investment has the potential to positively impact significant public health issues in this country and beyond."

View original content:

SOURCE PneumoWave