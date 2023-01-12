REPUBLIC CAPITAL GROUP SERVES TRUSTCORE IN SIGNIFICANT RIA TRANSACTION WITH CAPTRUST

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, an investment banking firm specializing in the RIA, asset and wealth management, and securities-related industries, congratulates its client, TrustCore Financial Services , on its transaction with CAPTRUST Financial Advisors. Republic Capital Group served as TrustCore's exclusive financial advisor in the transaction.

"In a transactional business, we never felt like a transaction, rather, Republic listened and counseled us.." Gary Dean

TrustCore, the registered investment advisor (RIA), is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is led by Partner and CEO Gary Dean. TrustCore oversees nearly $2.3 billion in assets and supports individuals, families, endowments, and foundations. More than 75 percent of TrustCore's clients are located in the Middle Tennessee region. The deal brings 48 new colleagues to CAPTRUST, and the TrustCore team of 16 financial advisors focuses on a holistic approach to providing client service. With more than 1,200 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2022).

"The Republic team was a great partner for us. John Langston led a talented and deep team that helped us sort through a very competitive process. In a transactional business, we never felt like a transaction, rather, Republic listened and counseled us as a trusted advisor and helped us reach a great outcome," said Gary Dean, CEO of TrustCore.

"TrustCore is one of the finest partner led firms in the Southeast. Their partner base of financial advisors is very talented and their leadership under Gary Dean has led the firm to new highs the last several years. The combination with CAPTRUST creates a powerful presence in a great market," said John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

Vic Esclamado, Managing Director and Partner at Republic Capital Group commented, "TrustCore was a pleasure to work with, personable and professional, always delivering what was needed to move forward quickly and with quality. They are going to do great things as part of CAPTRUST."

About Republic Capital Group: Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management, and securities-related industries. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

