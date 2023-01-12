TherabodyⓇ Announces Monty Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

The Company Adds Executive Firepower to Grow its Position as the Leading Wellness Technology Company

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the global pioneer in wellness technology, announced today that it has appointed wellness industry leader Monty Sharma as President and Chief Executive Officer. Co-Founder and CEO Benjamin Nazarian will become Therabody's Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Therabody Logo (PRNewswire)

As CEO of high-profile health and wellness companies including EAS, Naked Juice, Atkins (now Simply Good Foods), Curves, Jenny Craig and most recently the Better Being Company, Monty Sharma brings over 25 years of leadership experience in Global Sales, Marketing, Product Innovation and Operations. Sharma has a proven track record of sales growth, building industry leading brands, creating best-in-class operations, and increasing shareholder value. At both Atkins and Naked Juice, Sharma doubled sales and tripled earnings in less than three years. At the Better Being Company, Sharma led a significant re-brand and portfolio optimization strategy that led to a greater focus on specific consumer segments in the natural and specialty premium Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) space. During his career, he has worked with leading investment firms to produce attractive returns, including the sale of Naked Juice to PepsiCo.

"I am thrilled to join Therabody and partner with Ben and the excellent team. Therabody's category leading and innovative products solve for various consumer pain points to help them lead healthier and stronger lives. A significant opportunity exists to bring these incredible products to various consumer segments across the world and for our brand to build a strong and clear leadership position in technology-based wellness," said Sharma.

"We are working to change the way people think about their health and wellness so that they proactively take care of themselves and stop accepting pain as part of life," says Nazarian. "I am very excited to have Monty join us to help us achieve this goal. Having someone with Monty's expertise and track record join our company is a testament to our market leadership and speaks to the opportunity ahead of us. I look forward to partnering with Monty to continue to grow and build Therabody into an iconic company that is having a profound impact on people's lives."

Serving as the company's CEO since its founding in 2016, Nazarian revolutionized the business, expanding it from a single product—the category-creating Theragun®—to Therabody, with an ecosystem of premium wellness products for the entire mind and body. During his six-year tenure, the company has grown from a direct-to-consumer business to a global omni-channel wellness technology leader that has created 64 products, generated more than $1 billion in revenue and now sells in 60 countries across more than 10,000 doors. Partnering with Co-Founder and the inventor of Theragun, Dr. Jason Wersland, Nazarian co-created three new disruptive categories beyond Theragun, including award-winning TheraFace®, wireless RecoveryAir® JetBoots™, and SmartGoggles™, the brand's first smart wearable device with real-time biometric data to improve sleep, stress and focus. In addition, Nazarian has overseen the opening of 16 Therabody-owned brick-and-mortar retail locations and five Reset wellness destinations, secured $165M in funding and led product development that has been granted over 400 patents and earned dozens of awards including Fast Company's Brands that Matter, TIME Best Inventions 2022 and Popular Science Greatest Inventions 2022. As Executive Chairman, he will lead Therabody's global business strategy, business development, product development and partnerships.

To learn more about Therabody and its upcoming news, please visit therabody.com and follow @therabody on social media.

About Therabody

Therabody ® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android , visit www.therabody.com , or follow @therabody on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Rose Group

Maddie Stockbauer

maddie@therosegrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therabody