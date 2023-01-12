Zappos.com Makes Returns Hassle-Free With New Label Free Box Free Return Shipping At Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

E-commerce company known for innovating on-behalf of the customer, introduces return option focused on convenience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com, the experiential e-commerce company, today announced the launch of its newest WOW service - Label Free Box Free Returns. Available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting today, the service matches parent-company Amazon's goal of making buying online – and returning – as easy and hassle-free as possible.

By removing the need for on-hand items including tape, labels, and shipping boxes, and making it possible to combine errands (think grocery shopping and postal locations), Zappos is helping its customers reduce not only packaging time, but travel time as well. The new service comes on top of the company's unique return policy, which allows for return shipping from anywhere in the U.S. within 365 days of purchase. For Zappos customers, returns are always free.

"Being a customer-first company is in Zappos' DNA. As our customers' needs evolve, we evolve with them to ensure we're exceeding expectations and delivering WOW, at every step," said Scott Schaefer, CEO, Zappos.com. "With Label Free Box Free Returns, we're excited to not only be better serving our customers, but also to have found a natural partner in Whole Foods Market—you might say, it's a Whole new kind of relationship for us."

The hassle-free, Label Free Box Free Return process in a nutshell:

Start your return in your Zappos account here to find out if your order qualifies to be returned at any Whole Foods Market. If available, the Label Free Box Free option will appear! Bring items in their original manufacturer packaging (ex: a shoe box, no need to bring the original shipping box!) to your local Whole Foods Market. Locate the return drop-off point either at the Customer Service desk or Pickup & Return kiosk, show an associate your return code, and they'll take care of the rest!

Label Free Box Free Returns are available today on the Zappos iOS app.

To learn more about Label Free Box Free and other return options, visit Zappos Return Options.

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

