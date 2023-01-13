MegaMillions mania as jackpot hits £1.1billion… here's how to get a slice of the action with Lottoland

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky person could be in line to claim a massive £1.1billion* prize this week after the US MegaMillions jackpot rolled for the 25th consecutive draw in a row.

Since the MegaMillions jackpot was last won in October, the top prize has continued to grow for months, now becoming the third largest prize that MegaMillions has ever seen and the fifth largest across US lottery history.

Usually, if those outside the states want to take part in the US lottery, it could involve a cross-Atlantic flight and a long queue outside newsagents – however, Lottoland customers can take part from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone through the app and be in with a chance of pocketing a huge billion-dollar prize.

The next MegaMillions draw will take place on Saturday 14th January at 4am GMT. If a player's ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, they'll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

A spokesperson for Lottoland, said: "People in the US will no doubt be joining lengthy queues to get a ticket for the next draw, but those who don't fancy joining the line can take part from the comfort of their own home with Lottoland. Which is just as well considering that our research shows most of us could really use something to get excited about right now!

We recently found that two thirds of people found January and February to the most boring months, and that a further 42% rely on pick-me-ups more now than any other time of the year to see them through.** I can't imagine a nicer pick-me-up than waking up to a billion dollars!

In November last year, one Lottoland customer pocketed over £500k*, after matching five of the six numbers required to hit the US Powerball jackpot. They were only one number away from hitting the jackpot itself. So, it doesn't matter where you live, you can still be in with a chance to win!"

The largest Mega Millions jackpot occurred on 23rd March 2018, hitting $1.537 billion. However, another US lottery – the PowerBall – saw the biggest prize in lottery history this November, reaching an incredible $2.04 billion before being won by one lucky player.

Lottoland players keen to claim one of the world's biggest jackpots ever can do so via betting online with www.lottoland.co.uk/megamillions.

* Tier 1 winning bets on MegaMillions are paid out as 30 year annuity or discounted lump sum at Lottoland's election, and Tiers 1 – 3 also subject to 38% reduction as per T&C's.

**Survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted via OnePoll, January 2022.

