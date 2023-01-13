NEUBERGER BERMAN NEXT GENERATION CONNECTIVITY FUND ANNOUNCES PORTFOLIO MANAGER UPDATE CALL MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with Fund Portfolio Manager Hari Ramanan and members of his team, to be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM (Eastern). During the call, members of the Portfolio Management team will review the Fund's investment process and provide an update and perspective on the rapidly evolving next generation connectivity investment opportunity.

Questions may be submitted in advance to the following email address: nbxg@nb.com. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the call, including the Zoom link and the dial-in information, will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com, in advance of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on nb.com.

Call Details:

Zoom Link:

https://nb.zoom.us/j/92053944247?pwd=VFpWY0FXeUdIZ25CVmdMeWQzL1VlQT09

Participant Dial-In: (646) 558-8656

Meeting ID: 920 5394 4247

Passcode: 01232023

About The Fund

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, has an investment objective to provide capital appreciation and income. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount of their net asset value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that the shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $408 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

NBXG Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, AMaltese@NB.com

