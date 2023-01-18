Alaska Airlines and Bank of America announce enhanced benefits to our Visa Signature® card

Cardholders now enjoy new ways to earn double miles on everyday purchases, priority boarding, expanded free checked bag privileges; for a limited time, new cardholders can receive 70,000 bonus miles after making qualifying purchases

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year reveals new reasons to celebrate what makes the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, co-branded with Bank of America, better and more valuable than ever. Our current and new cardholders can now take advantage of enhanced benefits when they use the card while traveling with us and while making everyday purchases – from earning more miles in new ways to boarding their flight earlier to continued savings with a free checked bag and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™.

Cardholders will enjoy these new benefits :

Earn Double Miles: Cardholders now earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made every day – including gas, local transit including ride share, cable bill and select streaming services. Alaska miles don't expire so they can be redeemed at any time.

Relationship Bonus: A 10% rewards bonus on all miles earned from card purchases with an open, eligible Bank of America checking, savings or investment account.

Priority Boarding : Early group boarding when tickets are purchased with an Alaska Visa Signature® card.

Expanded Privileges for Authorized Users: Authorized users added by primary cardholders will now receive additional savings and convenience when the Alaska Visa Signature® card is used to purchase a ticket. Authorized users can continue to book their own travel with the card but will now also gain access to a free checked bag and priority boarding even when they're not traveling with the primary cardholder (previously, authorized users needed to travel with the cardholder on the same reservation to receive a free checked bag).

Alaska Lounge+ Membership Discount: Cardholders can enjoy $100 off the price of an Cardholders can enjoyoff the price of an Alaska Lounge+ membership every year when purchased with their Alaska Visa Signature® card.

"With our newly enhanced Visa Signature® credit card, we strived to add benefits that mean the most to our cardholders – from adding value to their travel experience when using the card to earning more miles on things we buy all the time," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "All those earned miles with the card can be redeemed in our award-winning Mileage Plan program for flights on Alaska, our fellow oneworld member airlines and our additional global partners."

Cardholders will also continue to enjoy the card's additional benefits:

Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ Every Year : Current cardholders will continue to receive a companion fare that allows them to book a companion flight from just $122 ( $99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23 ) when bought with their Alaska Visa Signature® card. The companion fare becomes available annually after their card anniversary and it's valid on all flights booked on $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year to receive the annual companion fare. : Current cardholders will continue to receive a companion fare that allows them to book a companion flight from justfare plus taxes and fees from) when bought with their Alaska Visa Signature® card. The companion fare becomes available annually after their card anniversary and it's valid on all flights booked on alaskaair.com . New cardholders must spendor more on purchases within the prior anniversary year to receive the annual companion fare.

Continuing Ways to Earn Miles: Cardholders will still earn 3 miles for every dollar spent on eligible Alaska purchases and 1 mile for every dollar spent on all other things they buy.

20% Inflight Rebate: Cardholders get back 20% on onboard purchases such as food, beverages and Wi-Fi when they pay with their Alaska Visa Signature® card.

Low Annual Fee: Just $95 annually†.

Now's a great time to get the card. For a limited time, in addition to all the benefits above, new cardholders receive 70,000 bonus miles with this offer. Those bonus miles alone are more than enough for a roundtrip ticket anywhere Alaska flies. To qualify, cardholders need to make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening their account.

"We are thrilled to work with Alaska Airlines in order to offer customers enhanced benefits on their Visa Signature® credit card," said Jason Gaughan, Head of Consumer Credit Card Products at Bank of America. "With these new changes we've created more opportunities for customers to optimize their credit card rewards and get the most out of every dollar spent travelling or for everyday purchases. In addition, eligible Bank of America checking, savings or investment account holders can earn an additional rewards bonus."

Alaska Airlines and Bank of America will launch similar enhanced benefits for the Alaska Airlines Visa Business card this spring.

Alaska and Bank of America announced last year an extension of our co-branded credit card agreement through 2030 to continue offering best-in-class benefits to our customers.

Mileage Plan miles earned by using the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card can be redeemed for free flights on Alaska and more than 20 of our fellow oneworld member airlines and additional global partners to more than 900 destinations around the world. Our guests can also use their miles to book hotel stays and upgrades on their flights.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATM and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for news email alerts.

