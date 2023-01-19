InventHelp Inventor Develops New Straight Razor Blade for Precise Trims (HOF-313)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I thought there could be a better instrument for producing a sharp and precise hair line and trim for beards," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the ACCURATE BLADES. My design would ensure precise detail and with minimal effort."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides greater precision when detailing a beard. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional straight razor blades. As a result, it increases control and maneuverability while detailing and edging facial hair. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers, stylists and consumers with beards. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

