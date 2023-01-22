Urban One's Reach Media Announces Syndication Expansion for The Amanda Seals Show

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully launching The Amanda Seales show in November on WRNB 100.3 FM Philadelphia, Urban One Inc's Reach Media is announcing syndication to new markets. The show is a content only radio program with an accompanying daily podcast available in multiple dayparts (AM Drive, Middays and Afternoon Drive) and formats (Mainstream and Urban Adult Contemporary).

(PRNewsfoto/Reach Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Amanda has had an immediate positive ratings impact in Philadelphia, and we are excited to expand her show to Houston, Columbus, Richmond, and Charlotte," said Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media divisions.

As leaders in mainstream urban, urban AC, and inspirational music with the top talent in syndicated radio programing, Reach Media connects with ninety percent of Black America. The Amanda Seals Show will now be heard on the following stations effective Monday, January 23: KBXX-FM. 97.9 The Box, Houston, TX (10a-2p); WCKX-FM, Power 107.5/1063, Columbus, OH (6a-10a); WFNZ/WOSF-HD2, 102.5 The Block (10a-2p); and WXGI-AM, 950 and WXGI FM, 99.5 & 102.7 The Box, Richmond VA (3-7pm).

"We are honored to bring fresh content to urban audience so that they can listen, laugh, and learn daily with The Amanda Seales Show, packed with the latest pop culture, entertainment, relationship topics and political/social commentary. Each day listeners will hear Amanda's opinions on everything happening in the world with significant audience interaction," said Tyner.

Urban One Inc. has also hired Tony Richards as the new Executive Producer for the show. Richards formerly produced the Darlene McCoy Show, the Rick & Sasha Show and is a former morning show host in various US markets. Rodney "Supreme" Maybin has also come on board as the show's new Technical Producer. He is the current production director for WRNB Philadelphia and former PD at WQBK-HD2 Albany and APD at WBLK in Buffalo.

For interested stations contact Reach VP of Affiliate Relations Melody Talkington at Melody.Talkington@reachmediainc.com

About Urban One:

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Master's in African American studies from Columbia University. Seamlessly blending humor and intellect, her unique style of smart funny content spans various genres across the entertainment and multi-media landscape. She is best known for her iconic role as "Tiffany DuBois" of HBO's Insecure and her debut comedy special, I Be Knowin. Ms. Seales is a former cohost on daytime talk show, The Real, host of NBC's Bring the Funny" and the host/writer of the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. Amanda speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram @AmandaSeales, weekly podcast Small Doses, and book by the same name. Centering community building in her comedy, she is also the creator and host of the touring variety game show, Smart Funny & Black. For press inquiries contact: teamseales@shorefire.com.

Amanda Seales logo (PRNewsfoto/Urban One, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.