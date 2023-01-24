Georgia-Pacific Brings Paid Accounting Apprenticeship Program to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People from any background or experience level can get on the fast track to careers in accounting or as a tax analyst, with a flexible new option in Atlanta, where the Georgia-Pacific (GP) Apprenticeship Program is launching in partnership with WSU Tech.

Students will learn foundational business and accounting concepts through fully remote WSU Tech courses, as they work alongside GP accountants and tax professionals while earning a Technical Accounting Certificate. Apprentices will have the opportunity to work 20-40 hours per week.

The GP Apprenticeship Program is an expansion of the Koch Apprenticeship Program, which began in early 2022 in Koch's hometown of Wichita, Kansas. Just as in Wichita, apprentices who complete the self-paced program will be considered for full-time employment in staff accountant or tax analyst roles and will be reimbursed for the cost of their coursework. The program's expansion comes amid a growing need for accounting professionals. More than 300,000 have left their jobs in the past two years, encompassing both retirements and those still in the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We see potential for this apprenticeship program in Atlanta and across the company," said Julie Anderson, Georgia Pacific Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "It exemplifies mutual benefit – helping our businesses address a growing need for finance talent while allowing people to more fully realize their career possibilities."

"Atlanta is an important next step as we look to expand this unique program to additional regions around the country, and partner with other large companies looking for innovative ways to identify finance talent," said Richard Dinkel, Koch Industries Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "As employers, we must find ways to overcome traditional barriers to employment. This apprenticeship program opens pathways for contribution-motivated individuals, who may not have degrees or experience, to join our organizations and create value."

No prior experience is required. Eligible candidates must:

Be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Be able to meet the demands of a full-time student and be enrolled in the WSU Tech program, starting in Summer 2023.

Be available to work at least 20 hours per week during the apprenticeship period with intent to pursue full-time apprenticeship performance.

Those interested in taking part can learn more and apply here by Feb. 15.

