PayMaple LLC ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH Dealertrack DMS, BENEFITING DEALER CUSTOMERS

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMaple LLC, a web based point of sale and reconciliation solution, today announces a data integration with Cox Automotive's Dealertrack DMS an integrated dealer system that opens up opportunities via their Opentrack flexible platform for bi-directional, 3rd party and OEM software collaboration. This new data integration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both PayMaple LLC and Dealertrack DMS.

www.paymaple.com (PRNewswire)

"Having a direct integration with Dealertrack is another advancement for the PayMaple Team. Partnering with an industry leading organization under the Cox Automotive umbrella is yet another enhancement that separates our solution from anyone else," says Mirza Baig, President of PayMaple LLC. "Creating this integration is another step in giving dealers full control over their system and workflows."

PayMaple has not only disrupted the automotive industry in terms of how payments are accepted within the dealership, but also how payment options are presented to customers. As a software and payments company, PayMaple provides a configurable interface, wholesale processing fees, invoice customization and presentment, text/email payments, signature capture tools, and more to increase CSI scores, along with offering dealership employees an intuitive and innovative solution.

For more information about PayMaple LLC, visit www.paymaple.com.

About PayMaple

PayMaple is a payments and software company working with dealerships of all types to create a better employee experience through the use of technology and integrations. PayMaple owns the entire process, from accepting a transaction (POS System), to utilizing its processing license (Payment Facilitator), and to and through the back end reconciliation engine that allows dealerships multiple cost saving opportunities. Visit paymaple.com or email sales@paymaple.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PayMaple