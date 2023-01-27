JD Martin Names Jeff Anderson EVP of Industrial Sales

Promotion deepens firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Jeff Anderson has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Industrial Sales, effective immediately.

Jeff Anderson (PRNewswire)

Anderson's promotion deepens firm's existing leadership pipeline

A seasoned electrical industry veteran, Anderson leads the firm's Demand Creation team which focuses on strategic business initiatives in support of the firm's Industrial customers.

"Jeff's remarkable dedication, along with his outstanding contributions, have been instrumental to help grow our business in the markets we serve," said Greg Baker. "His extensive background in the electrical industry delivers tremendous value and support to our customers and industry partners."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue to build and lead the high performing team that delivers technical solutions to solve our customers' challenges," says Jeff Anderson. "I look forward to further expanding our OEM and Industrial capabilities as we continue to execute on our growth strategies. We remain focused and committed to maintaining our strong market position and alignment with our Channel Partners in the in the Industrial and OEM markets." Anderson added, "It's exciting to continue contributing to the growth and success of the company."

Prior to joining JD Martin in 2013, Anderson's professional experience includes previous roles at ABB, Siemens, Rockwell Automation and General Dynamics.

Anderson earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here .

Contact:

Greg Baker CEO/President

gbaker@jdmartin.com

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JD Martin Co.