Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support Growth of Synergi

MIAMI and ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, a national investment platform, announced today that it has provided the debt financing to facilitate Eureka Equity Partners' acquisition of Synergi LLC ("Synergi", or the "Company"). Synergi is a leading specialty engineering and construction company that designs, fabricates, and installs architectural "feature" staircases for landmark commercial properties across North America.

Founded in 1986, Synergi has worked in partnership with leading firms to bring function and beauty to landmark properties for more than 35 years. The Company offers its clients a one-stop-shop for modular, prefabricated staircases, decorative railings, and ornamental metals for complex, commercial projects. Headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland, the organization has opened five additional offices across the U.S. since 2017.

"The management team at Synergi has done a tremendous job growing the company over the last several years and positioning the business for continued growth," said Tom Mullin, Director at Lafayette Square. "We are looking forward to supporting Eureka Equity and the Synergi team to take the company to new heights."

The transaction facilitated an expansion of Company ownership within the management team, while providing management with the right equity partnership to continue growing the business.

"The financing from Lafayette Square will be key in supporting the continued success of our business," said Jim Admiraal, CEO of Synergi. "It is clear that the team at Lafayette Square understands our mission and our growth potential as we continue to deliver a differentiated, turnkey solution to landmark properties across the continent."

"We are excited to work with Lafayette Square on the debt financing for this transaction," said Tassie Oswald, Partner at Eureka Equity Partners.

About Synergi LLC

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland, Synergi is one of the largest turnkey providers of feature staircases in North America, serving blue chip customers across multiple end-use industries including the corporate office market, higher education, and healthcare. More information about Synergi can be found at www.synergillc.com.

About Eureka Equity Partners

Eureka Equity Partners is a private equity firm targeting niche market leaders with up to $100 million in revenue across industry segments in which Eureka brings significant experience and operating resources, including business services, health care services, specialty industrials and consumer products. Eureka focuses on partnering with proven managers to drive the growth of promising companies into outstanding enterprises. Eureka leads buyouts that bring significant ownership to the operators driving the success of the business. With this core principle that aligns the interests of our operators and our investors, Eureka is also experienced and comfortable effecting minority recapitalizations with flexible investment structures designed to uniquely meet the needs of the company, its management team and other shareholders. More information about Eureka Equity Partners can be found at www.eurekaequity.com.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square aims to create investment opportunities in overlooked places and underserved markets. We invest across asset classes and seek to provide robust risk-adjusted returns to investors while positively supporting people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

