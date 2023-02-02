BARR Advisory Accredited for Certification in Accordance with Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (CSA STAR) Program

The accreditation follows a year of rapid growth for the cybersecurity and compliance firm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory today announced that it has been accredited to certify cloud service providers (CSPs) in accordance with the Cloud Security Alliance's (CSA) Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) program, the industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud.

BARR Advisory (PRNewswire)

By integrating multiple security standards, including SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001, the CSA STAR program complements BARR's broad suite of compliance attestation services and provides cloud-based organizations with a cost-effective way to build trust and cement their dedication to demonstrating security and privacy best practices.

"For CSPs that have already completed assessments through other compliance frameworks, CSA STAR is a seamless addition that brings with it a unique opportunity to hone in on the security principles that are most relevant in cloud environments," said BARR Advisory founder and president Brad Thies.

As an accredited STAR certification body, BARR Advisory will perform rigorous, independent security assessments of CSPs seeking to achieve STAR Level 2 certification . A step beyond Level 1's Self-Assessment, STAR Level 2 certification allows organizations in medium- to high-risk environments to build off of other industry certifications and standards to make them specific for the cloud.

"Achieving STAR Level 2 certification not only proves to consumers and stakeholders that your organization adheres to current security standards, but also affirms your commitment to continuous improvement," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "Organizations that work with companies such as BARR Advisory to identify and minimize risks through CSA STAR will be better positioned to remain on the cutting edge of cloud security."

BARR Advisory's latest accreditation follows a year of rapid growth for the compliance firm, which was recently recognized by Ingram's magazine as one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in Kansas City.

"In 2023, we're staying laser-focused on our mission of building a world of trust through cyber resilience," Thies said. "Expanding our global network of industry partners to provide clients with a more robust ecosystem of security and compliance resources and growing our Cyber Risk Advisory practice with the addition of frameworks like CSA STAR are just some of the steps we're taking to make security and transparency more accessible to organizations of all sizes."

Learn more about BARR Advisory and the benefits of achieving CSA STAR certification: https://bit.ly/barr-csa-star

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA/HITECH Services

HITRUST Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Cybersecurity Consulting

ABOUT CLOUD SECURITY ALLIANCE

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

