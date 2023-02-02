Metron Appoints Robert Judd as Company Chief Operating Officer, Launches Experimental Capability Development DOD Business Group

Expansion of the senior team will support growth opportunities across defense and commercial markets.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Inc. (Metron), a leading provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for government and commercial industries, announced today the appointment of Robert "Bob" Judd, as chief operating officer (COO). In this position, Judd will work closely with Metron's executive team and board of directors to align the company's operational processes for continued growth and financial diversification focused on innovative capability development. His distinguished career includes the development of a wide range of systems, including aerospace power converters, torpedo defense, sonar, imaging, communications, chemical/biological/explosive detection, and through-the-wall radar systems. Prior to joining Metron, Judd was the general manager of Rantec Power Systems, where he had oversight on all day-to-day operations and interfaced with prime contractor leadership on DOD aerospace, missile defense, and counter-UAS platforms. At Ultra Electronics 3 Phoenix, Judd served in a variety of leadership positions cultivating customer and partner relationships across the Navy, DOD, and international commercial sectors. Judd's early career experience includes positions at General Dynamics, Lucent Technologies, and AT&T Federal Systems focused on C4ISR and ASW programs. Since joining Metron in 2019 as director of business development and corporate relations, Judd has led diversification efforts focused on revenue growth, corporate relations, and commercialization. In the past year, Judd played a significant role in the sale of Metron's ORCA division to Systems Planning and Analysis and Metron's exit from the government advisory services market.

Metron's new leadership appointments: positioned on the left, Metron COO, Robert (PRNewswire)

Trusted technology innovations for the defense, intelligence community, and commercial sectors.

"The board appointment of Bob to chief operating officer is part of our larger strategy to capitalize on emerging opportunities that align with Metron's core capabilities as a solutions provider," stated Van Gurley, CEO Metron. "Bob's impressive reputation for executing on plan and achieving results makes him the perfect choice to lead operations as we continue to drive opportunities for growth."

With the transition of Judd to COO, the company has elevated Dr. Aaron Wagner to vice president of corporate business development and growth. Wagner will lead Metron's US and international business development activities and support customer acquisition strategies across defense, space, and commercial markets. Wagner joined Metron in 2014 and during his tenure has led aspects of technical development for a range of Metron contracts, including those for DARPA, NAVAIR, NAVSEA, and ONR. Wagner leads Metron's commercial offshore energy strategic alliance with Anduril Dive-LD. Over the years, Wagner has been a key driver in identifying new opportunities to strengthen the company's position and productize Metron's portfolio of autonomous systems technology and advanced AI/ML applications. From 2020-2022, Wagner was acting chief information officer for Metron, and he recently completed the Wharton Executive Education Chief Technology Officer program.

Along with Wagner's promotion, Metron has also elevated Patrick Kennedy to vice president of Metron-XCD. Metron-XCD is a new experimental capability development business unit serving customers across the defense, space, and intelligence community sectors. Metron-XCD will leverage Metron's multi-domain expertise across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, remote sensing systems, and autonomy to accelerate the development of novel innovations that advance military and intelligence agency mission objectives. Using rapid software prototyping and testing, proven technology solutions can now be fast-tracked into field operational capabilities. Kennedy joined Metron in 2009 as a senior analyst, bringing over 20 years of management and leadership experience with the civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors as well his service as an active duty naval officer. Recently, Kennedy led a small but highly visible R&D project team of engineers and operators that rapidly prototyped and demonstrated new concepts that increase the speed at which operational assets can exploit national-level data streams. This work, originally sponsored by the Department of Defense Special Capabilities Office, has now transitioned into a Navy Program of Record. The success of this program and Kennedy's track record across the DOD value chain was an important factor in Metron establishing Metron-XCD under his leadership. In his new role, Kennedy will lead Metron-XCD's operations and growth strategy to advance the portfolio and ensure concept-to-ready innovations reach government customers.

"With these appointments, Metron is strengthening our leadership team to better meet the needs of our customers and deliver true speed to capability. Our goal is to be the obvious choice for technology innovations for defense, intelligence, and commercial applications," added Van Gurley, Metron CEO. "Our team consistently delivers novel solutions that make a difference for the warfighters' hardest problems. Elevating Pat and Aaron in their new roles reflects the strength and impact of their work over the years here at Metron."

Metron recently made the news with a U.S. Navy contract award for algorithm and simulation research and development.

To learn more about Metron and our capabilities, please visit metsci.com.

About Metron Inc.

Metron is an award-winning, trusted provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for government and commercial markets. We apply advanced analytics, decision-support tools, machine learning, artificial intelligence, rapid software prototyping and experimentation, and Resilient Mission Autonomy™ to develop innovative solutions for our customers' most complex problems. Incorporated in 1984 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Metron is an employee-owned company with locations in Portland (Oregon), Denver, San Diego, and Honolulu. With expertise spanning advanced mathematics, computer science, physics, and engineering, Metron's tailored solutions solve challenging technical problems through rigorous innovation grounded in first principles.

Please visit us at www.metsci.com for more information or follow us on Twitter @MetronInc.

The name Metron and Resilient Mission Autonomy are both registered trademarks of Metron Inc.

Metron Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metron, Inc.