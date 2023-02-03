telMAX - Canada's Fastest Internet Service Now LIVE in Newmarket!

NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fibre internet service provider, telMAX today announced that they have connected their first customer to Canada's fastest internet service in the Town of Newmarket.

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region, serves the communities of Brooklin, Stouffville and now Newmarket offering internet, TV, and phone service.

Residents may have seen construction crews laying fibre lines in their neighbourhoods within the Town during the past two months. This brand new telMAX infrastructure will enable Newmarket customers to receive 100 percent pure fibre with synchronous speeds up to 10 Gbps delivered to their homes.

"We are truly delighted with the relationship we have built with the Town of Newmarket as we work towards our goal of bringing 100% pure fibre to neighbourhoods and residents throughout the town," said Stuart Roberts, CEO of telMAX. "Whether you're working from home, staying connected with loved ones, or just being entertained, we understand how important it is to have fast, reliable, high-speed internet. We look forward to establishing more economic and cultural partnerships as we bring Canada's fastest internet service to all of Newmarket."

telMAX, recognized by PC Magazine as the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in Canada, recently acquired ENVI - Newmarket's community-owned Internet Service Provider (ISP) .

"We are committed to our future Smart City aspirations and dedicated to providing universal, reliable, and high-speed broadband services to all the constituents in the Town of Newmarket," said Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. "Today's announcement further supports our goal of ensuring affordable high-speed broadband for Newmarket businesses and residents."

telMAX is building a 100% pure fibre network across underserved communities across Ontario. For the past 2 years, telMAX has built its own fibre optic network in Brooklin, Stouffville and Newmarket. Using the latest technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering synchronous speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX is based in Stouffville with an additional office hub in Newmarket and offers Fibre Broadband internet, TV and home phone services. It proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting the local communities they serve. In June 2022, an independent assessment, by PC Magazine, recognized telMAX as the fastest internet service provider in Canada. telMAX is owned by Nova Infrastructure fund and QAI Capital.

