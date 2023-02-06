GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE 2023

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Matt Darden and Frank Svoboda and Chief Financial Officer Tom Kalmbach will present Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live at:

under Calls and Meetings and "Management Presentations"

or

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

