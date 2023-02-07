California Pizza Kitchen Announces Two Franchise Openings at San Jose, Costa Rica Airport

- Casual Dining Leader Excels in Global Airport Growth -

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced today the opening of a new franchise location at the San Jose Airport in Costa Rica. The new full-service location follows the opening of a CPK quick service kiosk earlier this year at the airport, further expanding its global footprint in Latin America. Located past security inside the bustling San Jose Airport, the newest CPK restaurants are owned and operated by specialty retailer Morpho Travel Experience, which also operates the new CPK Costa Rica located at the Multiplaza mall in Escazu.

CPK at Juan Santamaría International Airport (PRNewswire)

CPK is off to a strong start this year with these two new openings, building off impressive international growth in 2022. Last year, CPK expanded into key international markets including openings in three new countries for the first time – Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada – as well as two openings in India. Furthering its success overseas, with a presence in 11 countries, CPK is also committed to growing its franchise presence in the U.S., including non-traditional venues such as airports and casinos. CPK offers both its international and domestic franchisees flexibility with its menu offerings, design, and prototypes, to ensure that each location conforms to the consumer needs within each specific market.

"We are proud of our success in 2022 and will use this momentum to fuel further growth not only internationally, but domestically," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations for CPK. "The strong partnerships we have created with franchisees like Morpho Travel Experience, have helped us build our presence overseas and allowed us to bring our California-forward casual dining concept to customers all around the world. We look forward to welcoming new franchisees to our team to enhance the CPK guest experience and bring a slice of California to new markets."

Offering fresh California-inspired dishes and flavor inspiration from around the world through hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and salads, CPK's newest openings provide travelers with a unique dining experience like no other – and one that understands the needs of global travelers. For those in a time-crunch, the kiosk gives the flexibility of quick service options through a limited menu that showcases CPK's quality ingredients and creativity. The restaurant location will provide travelers with a full-service dining and full bar experience with CPK's signature look, taste and feel of California in the location's state-of-the-art design.

"Our partnership with California Pizza Kitchen has been tremendous since we began our work together over a year ago to open the location at Santiago's International Airport in Chile," said Adriana Echandi, CEO of Morpho Travel Experience. "CPK's ability to offer various dining options to busy travelers through both the kiosk and full-service restaurant is another reason why we continue to expand with the brand, and we look forward to working together to introduce more customers around the globe to CPK's unique offerings."

CPK will continue to drive its international and domestic expansion with plans in place to continue the growth momentum through 2023. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise .

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

Contact:

Marie Holstrom

Fish Consulting

(754) 888-6309

mholstrom@fish-consulting.com

California Pizza Kitchen (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Pizza Kitchen