New Tarkett Even Plane LVT Offers Top-of-Class Sound Absorption

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, introduces a new luxury vinyl tile (LVT) designed to improve acoustics in busy office environments.

Available in 19 wood, stone and textile visuals in multiple tile and plank sizes, Even Plane can be mixed and matched in a variety of creative combinations and layouts. For added comfort and delineation of space, Even Plane can be installed alongside Tarkett’s ethos® Modular carpet tile without transition strips, which allows faster, more cost-efficient installation and reduces the risk of trip and fall accidents. (PRNewswire)

Even Plane LVT features sound absorption that performs 30 percent better than building codes require.

With people regularly listing poor acoustics as the No. 1 criticism of their work environment, Tarkett focused its efforts on developing a resilient floor covering that would reduce distractions and foster productivity. The result: Even Plane LVT, with sound absorption that performs 30 percent better than building codes require.

"Each time we're distracted by unwanted noise, it takes an average of 15 minutes to regain concentration. Multiply that by several distractions a day for each employee, and you can quickly see how poor acoustics directly impact company performance," said Ben Elliott, director, LVT product management. "Our new Even Plane has top-of-the-line acoustic reduction that helps everyone in the space work better together."

Beneath the surface of Even Plane LVT, a non-woven fiberglass layer resists indentation and dampens sound both within the space and between floors. With a 32-mil wear layer and state-of-the-art Techtonic® protection—which boasts a 100 percent performance satisfaction rate to date—Even Plane LVT offers superior resistance to scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Available in 19 wood, stone and textile visuals in multiple tile and plank sizes, Even Plane can be mixed and matched in a variety of creative combinations and layouts. For added comfort and delineation of space, Even Plane can be installed alongside Tarkett's ethos® Modular carpet tile without transition strips, which allows faster, more cost-efficient installation and reduces the risk of trip and fall accidents.

"Even Plane expands design options for creating quieter corridors, zoned collaboration spaces, and soothing atmospheres for focused work," Elliott said. "The collection truly satisfies a variety of design challenges presented by the modern workplace."

As with all Tarkett North America products, Even Plane is ortho-phthalate-free and is made with both people and the planet in mind. The collection is FloorScore Certified and contains 30 percent recycled content. At the end of its life, Even Plane can be taken back through Tarkett's hassle-free ReStart® program. A verified report of Even Plane's total environmental impact across its lifecycle can be found in the product-specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) on the company website. In addition, a third-party verified Material Health Statement for Even Plane discloses ingredients at 100 parts per million (ppm).

To learn more, visit contract.tarkett.com/EvenPlane.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

Visit www.tarkett.com (North America) or www.tarkett-group.com (Global)

Proof in Every Step

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett's near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tarkett