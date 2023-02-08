Treasure Data Expands Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation and Deliver Connected Customer Experiences

Expansion of the SCA will Help Enterprises Gain Knowledge and Insights About Their Customers Through Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help companies accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omnichannel connected customer experiences. Through increased product support, joint solutions development, and collaborative go-to-market planning and execution, the expanded partnership provides Treasure Data's global customers more robust and streamlined service.

"The volume and variety of data we collect helps Subaru build customer loyalty and distinguish our brand for success in a highly competitive transportation market," said Noguchi Kiyoshige, GM of Digital Innovation at Subaru. "Treasure Data gives us enterprise grade scale and through its close collaboration with AWS, is the only platform we've found that will handle that scale of data collection as quickly and flexibly."

Built exclusively on AWS, Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud , an integrated suite of cloud-based customer data platform solutions, powers the entire enterprise to embrace customer centricity and connect customer experiences. The new three-year alliance with AWS deepens the companies' collaboration across functions, including sales, marketing, customer support, channel programs, training, enablement, and more. Seamless support and service enablement will make it easier for new customers to adopt and realize value from Treasure Data's CDP quickly while empowering existing Treasure Data customers to harness customer data insights more efficiently.

"Treasure Data shares a commitment to deliver exceptional customer outcomes with AWS, and we're excited to strengthen our longstanding relationship," said Kazuki Ohta, CEO at Treasure Data. "Our priority is to expand Treasure Data's reach and make it easy for all customers to discover, deploy, and harness customer data and insights, whether for marketing, sales, or services across any industry. This multi-layered AWS collaboration furthers that aim and increases our ability to better serve our customers."

"Customers tell us the ability to securely use data to drive deeper audience engagement to align with changing customer behaviors is a key differentiator for them," said Chris Casey, Director and General Manager of Industry Software & Data Alliances at AWS. "We've been working closely with Treasure Data for many years, and are pleased to expand this relationship so customers across industries can use Treasure Data's solutions on AWS to solve more use cases."

Enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation journeys with a strong focus on data analytics and insights to keep pace with changing customer habits. Treasure Data and AWS have committed to a broad range of joint activities and investments across critical verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), automotive, travel and hospitality, finance, media and entertainment, and life sciences and pharmaceuticals. The deeper technical partnership will bring increased product and service integrations and go-to-market business cooperation to deliver innovative products and services to both Treasure Data and AWS customers.

In addition to the strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, Treasure Data is a launch customer of AWS Clean Rooms , a new cloud analytics service that enables companies and their partners to more easily and securely match, analyze, and collaborate on their collective datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. Treasure Data also became the first CDP vendor integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud, an application by Amazon Ads that allows advertisers to perform custom analytics on their campaigns leveraging Amazon Ads signals. These initiatives help Treasure Data to offer customers more options to develop richer, more secure, and timely insights for optimized marketing, advertising, and campaign investments.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, England and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

