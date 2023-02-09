4Front Ventures Corp. Debuts Cannabis Blunt Brand "1988," Expanding Product Suite

1988's 1 Gram Pre-Rolled Blunts Feature 4Front's Top-Tier Flower Packed in Tobacco-Free Cones and Are Now Available to Massachusetts Cannabis Consumers;

New Line Set to Roll Out to Illinois Later This Year

PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, broadened its brand portfolio with the launch of 1988, a new line of flavored, tobacco-free blunts that feature the Company's top-tier flower. 1988 is now available at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester and Brookline, Massachusetts . The new brand will continue to roll out to partner dispensaries in the Bay State and to Illinois cannabis consumers later this year.

4Front Ventures, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the launch of 1988, a new line of flavored, tobacco-free blunts that feature the Company’s top-tier flower. Photo courtesy of 4Front Ventures. (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"1988 – our latest addition to our suite of brands – is named for the year in which the term blunt was introduced to the world by way of hip-hop," said 4Front Ventures Executive Vice President Brandon Mills. "Strong and sophisticated, our take on this classic staple delivers a rich smoking experience and everything you love about blunts without the hassle of rolling your own. As we continue to demonstrate our ability to develop products that 'wow' consumers, we look forward to expanding 1988's product offerings and plan to launch infused blunts in the coming weeks, which will bring even more high-quality, consistent products to consumers."

The 1988 pre-rolled 1 gram blunts are packed full of 4Front's choice nugs, rolled into tobacco-free blunt cones and are available as singles in dube tubes. The filterless, slow-burning blunts are available in a variety of strains and flavors designed to enhance the strain's flavor profile and user experience.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies, earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.