DOG BY DR LISA, A LUXURY PET SKINCARE LINE, MAKES U.S. DEBUT

SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury pet skincare and lifestyle brand DOG by Dr Lisa announces today its official U.S. market debut. Created by veterinarian and pet mom Dr. Lisa Chimes, DOG by Dr Lisa is making pet skincare a priority for owners by taking a page from the beauty industry and creating thoughtful and natural products to help with a range of skincare needs.

The eco-friendly brand's entry into the U.S. comes on the heels of a momentous year of growth for the startup that launched in 2020 in Australia. To-date, they have raised 3.25 million Australian dollars and have seen an increased rate of 124% in annual sales. The success at home signaled to the brand that international expansion was a natural next step.

"We care for our skin and our children's skin, so why not our pets?" said Dr Lisa Chimes, Founder and CEO of DOG by Dr Lisa. "Take a look at most skin and coat care products and you'll find harsh chemicals, which can lead to poor overall skin health. I've made it my mission to create natural and gentle products that are safe for their skin as well as our own."

There has been an increased interest and investment in the well-being of pets globally - the pet care supplies market is on track to reach 14.4 billion dollars by 2025 . Motivated by years of research into the pet care products available, Chimes, who has been a practicing vet for over 16 years and has advised some of the biggest brands in pet care, could not find any solutions without harsh ingredients or skin irritants. Her DOG by Dr Lisa range is filling the gap for eco-friendly, vegan, and vet-developed pet products.

DOG by Dr Lisa is now available in the U.S. with 31 grooming and lifestyle products. Highlights include:

DOG Wipes - the skincare hero, these 100% compostable wipes help stretch out the time between baths.

DOG Leave in Conditioner - a lightly scented no-rinse conditioner that keeps their skin and coat moisturized. Also comes in a Spray.

DOG Cologne - an alcohol-free solution formulated with small amounts of essential oils that hides odors while moisturizing the skin and coat.

DOG Wash - gentle and eco-friendly shampoo for bathtime.

DOG Wash Brush - massages and scrubs the coat and skin while promoting blood circulation.

DOG Wee Cleaner - this best-selling odor-neutralizing urine cleaner is a home must-have! Safe to use on floors, carpets, and soft furnishings.

DOG Lick Mat - a boredom buster and enrichment activity that distracts your dog during their next wipe, brush, or wash - it also has suction cups to hold it in place.

All DOG by Dr Lisa products are 100% compostable/biodegradable, recyclable, and never tested on animals.

DOG by Dr Lisa products are available for purchase in the U.S. on dogbydrlisa.com, Amazon, and in select retail stores.

ABOUT DOG BY DR LISA

DOG by Dr Lisa is a range of luxury skincare and lifestyle products for your pets. Created by Dr Lisa Chimes, a veterinarian and mother, these products are the end result of years of giving the best care to little ones. Using organic and natural ingredients, the range has been carefully created to be gentle and effective on dogs and cats. And with no nasties, they're easy on human hands too.

