Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces 2023 Requests for Proposals

Lung Cancer Research Grant Mechanisms Open for Submission

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announced today that its 2023 funding mechanisms are now open for submission.

Following an unprecedented number of research grants awarded in a single grant cycle in 2022, LCRF has opened its 2023 Requests for Proposals, aimed at furthering its commitment to funding investigators who are dedicated to finding solutions to the most pressing issues in lung cancer, including: early detection, gaining new insights into lung cancer biology, understanding mechanisms of and finding new approaches to overcome and/or prevent drug resistance, and uncovering novel and innovative approaches to the treatment of lung cancer. The organization also aims to address inequities in the careers of investigators from underrepresented groups in cancer research.

"We are pleased to be announcing this year's Requests for Proposals," said Katerina Politi, PhD, Chair of LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board, Cancer Biologist and Associate Professor at Yale's School of Medicine. "LCRF's unwavering commitment to funding projects that invite innovation and new ideas to address lung cancer, understand treatment resistance, tackle disparities, increase the diversity of the lung cancer research workforce and support science that seeks solutions to lung cancer's most vexing questions is reflected in the grant mechanisms this year. LCRF's entire Scientific Advisory Board looks forward to its review of the many proposals we will receive."

"The LCRF Scientific Executive Committee (SEC) has made a concerted effort to develop a research roadmap that puts the patient with lung cancer at the center," remarked Colleen Conner Ziegler, lung cancer survivor, LCRF board member and member of LCRF's SEC. "By investing in projects that hold the promise of impact in the near term as well as the long term, we can accelerate the pace of research that will increase survivorship for people who are living with lung cancer today, giving them the gift of time."

The LCRF Leading Edge Research Grant, previously known as the LCRF Pilot Grant, seeks to fund innovative projects across the full spectrum of basic, translational, clinical, epidemiological, health services, early detection, disparities, and social determinants of health research. This funding mechanism seeks novel ideas, approaches, methods, and techniques that promise to have a profound impact on lung cancer patients and their treatment teams.

LCRF's Research Grant on Early Detection and Pre-Neoplasia in Lung Cancer is focused on identifying, characterizing, and developing approaches that will detect lung cancer at the earliest stages. Given the significance and need for early detection of lung cancer and advancements in screening, this funding mechanism aims to support research projects that facilitate or advance the understanding and characterization of pre-neoplasia or approaches for early detection, in non-small cell and small cell lung cancer.

The LCRF Research Grant on Understanding Resistance in Lung Cancer will focus on understanding resistance and support research projects with an emphasis on characterizing, identifying, treating, overcoming, or preventing resistance to therapies in lung tumor cells, tissues, mouse models, or patients. This mechanism will address important mechanistic questions and developmental therapeutics across the care continuum and have the potential to increase survivorship.

LCRF's Minority Career Development Award (CDA) for Lung Cancer is a two-year career development award intended to support early-stage scientists from underrepresented groups working in lung cancer in diverse areas of research including basic, clinical, translational, disparities, and social determinants of health research. The objective of this award is to increase the number of highly skilled and trained researchers from groups that are historically underrepresented in academia, medicine, and leadership in lung cancer research. This program aims to increase representation of investigators from these groups in lung cancer research.

Each of these funding mechanisms will award $150,000 over two years for selected projects, and all mechanisms except the LCRF Minority Career Development Award will be reviewed through a two-step process: Letters of Intent will be accepted until midnight on March 10, 2023; if selected, investigators will then be chosen to submit full proposals following a rigorous scientific review. The LCRF Minority Career Development Award will require full proposal submission and that deadline is midnight, May 31, 2023. More details about each of the Requests for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/Funding.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling more than $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information about the LCRF grant program and funding opportunities, visit LCRF.org/research.

