Natural Grocers® Celebrates Employees with its Fifth Annual Crew Appreciation Month, February 2023

Natural Grocers treats employees to a month-long celebration with gifts, giveaways, exclusive discounts and more.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., proudly celebrates its fifth annual Crew Appreciation Month throughout the month of February 2023. Natural Grocers good4u® Crew will be treated to a month-long celebration with gifts, giveaways, discounts and more as an expression of gratitude towards the employees who continue to make this family-operated company successful.

Natural Grocers good4u® Crew will be treated to a month-long celebration with gifts, giveaways, discounts and more as an expression of gratitude towards the employees who continue to make this family-operated company successful. (PRNewswire)

The company will also donate 1% of sales on February 14, 2023 , to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.

ROOTED IN GRATITUDE

Since the beginning, Margaret Isely, Natural Grocers' co-founder, demonstrated the importance of recognizing Crew members' individual personalities, aptitudes and impact. She believed in expressing gratitude through action. 68 years later, this "attitude of gratitude" has evolved into a month-long celebration for every employee, both in-stores and behind the scenes.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "There are countless stories of my grandmother, Margaret, showing her gratitude on a daily basis to everyone around her. She made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Her gratitude and enthusiasm were infectious and energized whomever she interacted with. To this day, one of our Five Founding Principles is a 'Commitment to Crew.' With 166 stores in 21 states, and over 4,000 employees, it's hard to tell each and every Crew member how important they are to us. Instead, we decided to make it a store-wide annual celebration that lasts an entire month. We think Margaret would approve."

CREW APPRECIATION GIFTS

For the second year in a row, the Crew appreciation gifts are the result of a special collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador, including a group of single mothers. In Ecuador, six out of ten women suffer gender violence, a tragic statistic that the artisans of the Peguche village aim to change. Providing a safe, stable working environment with the opportunity to care for their children, this group empowers the women of the village with better opportunities to gain financial independence. Each Natural Grocers Crew member will receive a hand-crafted hat and scarf made of alpaca wool by the artisans of Peguche.

FEBRUARY FESTIVITIES

During the month-long celebration, the festivities will also include giveaways with a long list of amazing prizes, such as a Patagonia® backpack from Patagonia Provisions, a Coleman® cooler containing products from Primal Kitchen®, a Woodstock® Hammock, a one-year supply of pizza and swag from Caulipower®, gift cards and much more! Every Crew member will be automatically entered to win, with the winners announced at the end of February. Crew members will also receive a special {N}power® coupon book with autoloaded discounts and free Natural Grocers Brand products.

WITH LOVE, ON VALENTINE'S DAY

Another highlight of the 2023 Crew Appreciation Month will be a donation of 1% of sales on February 14, 2023, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to good4u Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles.

To learn more about joining the Crew and pursuing a career with Natural Grocers, click here

For media inquiries contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.