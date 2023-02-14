RS Hosts Brand Launch Event

The event celebrates a significant milestone in the company's history and the many benefits that operating as a truly collective organization will provide for our stakeholders.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, is celebrating the rebranding of Allied Electronics & Automation as RS with an event for employees and local media.

Today's event celebrates the rebranding of Allied Electronics & Automation as RS and the many benefits it provides.

The Allied rebrand is a key element of an extensive ongoing rebranding strategy engineered to establish a better connection across RS Group's product and service solutions. Today's event celebrates this significant milestone in RS history, the newly expanded footprint of the globally recognized RS brand, and the many benefits that operating as a truly collective organization will provide for our people, customers, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.

The RS brand launch event is expected to welcome around 500 employees to the on-site festivities, while another 1,000 employees from RS offices in North America and all over the world are expected to engage virtually. Presentations by RS executives will focus on the power and potential of the combined global organization and how it will harness the essence of both Allied and RS to continue delivering the same unmatched local service while evolving into a more globally connected group with expanded resources and opportunities. They will also introduce Risoul, a leading distributor of industrial and automation product and service solutions in Mexico that RS Group acquired in January. Other event highlights include employee testimonials and demo stations that highlight RS product and service solutions.

"We're so happy to be celebrating the RS rebrand with our employees today," said Katie Cartwright, RS Vice President of People and Culture, Americas. "We accomplished a lot together last year, and I'm incredibly proud of how well our accomplishments demonstrate our unwavering commitment to creating the best possible environment for our employees to thrive. As RS, we will continue to create a culture that is grounded in high performance, both individually and in teams, and is purpose led — where our people are empowered to bring their true selves to work every day and do their best work. We want working here to be more than just a job. We want it to be a place where you can truly contribute to our company-wide purpose, which is making amazing happen for a better world."

The RS team has a rich 52-year history in Fort Worth and, in 2022, earned recognition in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index and was named one of the 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America by Inspiring Workplaces and a 2022 Top Place to Work by The Dallas Morning News. The Fort Worth team also debuted enhanced employee benefits to attract and retain top industry talent, launched a new flexible work model, and opened a new hybrid workspace last year.

RS supports customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. The company offers customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money. RS also provides a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry's largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, access to the RS DesignSpark digital engineering platform, a highly experienced technical support team, and kitting, bagging, and labeling services, as well as expert advice articles, interviews, and podcasts.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 650 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

