SKYDECK CHICAGO AT WILLIS TOWER HOSTED WEDDING, VOW RENEWALS FOR ANNUAL VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST, LOVE ON THE LEDGE

The iconic Chicago attraction celebrated three couples' love stories on The Ledge glass observation deck in honor of Valentine's Day



CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago , the breathtaking observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, held its 7th annual Valentine's Day contest, "Love on The Ledge" over the weekend. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, one lucky couple tied the knot, and two daring couples renewed their vows in romantic ceremonies on The Ledge, 1,353 feet above Chicago.

Pictured from left to right: David Flores and Kelly Dupre, Paul and Tiffany Jones, Christine and William Ramsey (PRNewswire)

Skydeck Chicago selected three winning couples in late January. The private, officiated 15-minute ceremonies on The Ledge were complimented by sunny skyline views, romantic florals and décor. Additionally, the winning couples each received a stay at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop, a professional photoshoot, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast. The couples' love stories included below:

Kelly Dupre & David Flores (Wedding) : Chicago holds a special place in Kelly and David's hearts as it's where they embarked on their first date, including an unforgettable trip to Skydeck Chicago. The couple planned to wed last year, but plans changed when they welcomed their beautiful daughter into the world. Ever since, they have dreamed of returning to the city where they fell in love, as a family of 3.

William & Christine Ramsey (Vow Renewal) : A small courthouse wedding has led to more than 25 loving years of marriage for William and Christine. They hoped their 25th anniversary would bring a vow renewal but were delayed by COVID-19. They took the chance to be chosen to have a vow renewal in a truly romantic way at Skydeck Chicago.

Tiffany & Paul Jones (Vow Renewal): The couple met working together at a donut shop and have been together for over 18 years. They married in 2010 at City Hall, though they only have one photo from their big day. After their vow renewal, the couple is excited to have a chance to create a new wedding album full of photos from Skydeck.

"From first dates to proposals to family trips and much more, Skydeck Chicago has played a role in many long-lasting memories for our guests," says Skydeck Chicago's General Manager, Randy Stancik. "To be part of a couple's love story is very special and it's an honor for Skydeck to play a role in our guests' milestones big and small."

Skydeck and The Ledge at Willis Tower boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen more than 1,168 proposals, 121 weddings, 26 vow renewals and tens of thousands of dates. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine, and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook , Instagram or website .

