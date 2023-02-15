ATSG Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

CRN's 2023 MSP 500 list highlights MSPs that empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them focus on their core business goals while optimizing their budgets. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

2023 marks the seventh consecutive year that ATSG has placed on the MSP 500 list. Through its Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio and ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform, ATSG focuses on innovative and secure managed service solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and the employee experience.

"It is a privilege for ATSG to be recognized again as an Elite 150 on the prestigious MSP 500 List," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO of ATSG. "Our ongoing success, including exceptional client experiences and strategic acquisitions, has allowed us to deepen our innovation programs, enterprise capabilities, and channel partner ecosystem. The expansion of our unique intellectual property and automation platforms has only furthered our mission of delivering effective business outcomes. My gratitude goes to our global OneATSG team who have made this recognition possible."

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

