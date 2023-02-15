Kafene Honored on Built In's Best Places to Work in New York City list for 2023

Kafene named as one of New York City's Best Startups to Work For

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, is pleased to announce its inclusion as one of New York City's "Best Startups to Work For" as part of Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work.

Following its founding in 2019, Kafene has grown to serve thousands of retail partners today with affordable, flexible point-of-sale purchase options for consumers and has grown monthly originations by many multiples. The company today employs nearly 100 people with a robust merchant partnership pipeline. It secured $75 million in funding from a mix of debt and equity in 2021 and raised $18 million via a Series B round announced in September 2022.

Built In's Best Places to Work recognizes the tech companies that offer the best total rewards and compensation programs among their peers. Winners are chosen via an algorithm weighing perks in combination with a score calculated on a median percentile basis for a selection of salaries based on title submitted by each nominee.

Kafene was also previously honored as one of Built In's "22 Startups to Watch" for 2022 in New York City, which recognized Kafene as one of its 22 local "can't-miss companies" founded in 2016 or later "that are realizing their own unique vision of tech-imbued industriousness".

"The progress we continue to make at Kafene just a few short years after founding is something that our management team is incredibly proud of and we're even more excited about the opportunity that lies ahead of us," said Neal Desai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "As our name makes clear, we have a high-energy, fast-paced culture that is at the same time flat, fun, and collaborative. It's allowed us to innovate rapidly while solving for a real need in the market. Our team is fully bought into helping merchants grow their customer bases while offering affordable financing to an underserved customer. It's an honor to see our hard work recognized."

"At Kafene, we strongly believe that in order to achieve our ambitious business goals, we must attract and retain the best talent possible, and that requires fostering and nurturing a workplace culture where employees feel comfortable and excited bringing their whole selves to work while developing successful careers," said Bryan Vetrecin, Head of Talent, Kafene. "At the same time, we are also constantly exploring how to make our benefits, perks, and compensation packages truly best-in-class, and winning this award is a wonderful affirmation of what we continue to build."

About Kafene

Kafene is a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements that help retailers of furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods meaningfully broaden their addressable market. Kafene utilizes more than 20,000 data inputs in tandem with best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to underwrite, approve using efficient risk-based pricing, and enable payment in a near-instantaneous manner, while creating a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com, and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here.

