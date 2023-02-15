OCEANIA CRUISES SHOWCASES THE NATURAL WONDERS OF ALASKA'S "LAST FRONTIER" FROM A NEW PERSPECTIVE WITH AUTHENTIC, LOCALLY CURATED TRAVEL EXPERIENCES LED BY COMMUNITY MEMBERS

The Ultimate in Luxurious Small Ship Experiences Meets Glacier Adventures, Wildlife Encounters & Gold Rush Towns on Seven- to 20-Day Voyages Between May and September 2023

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, offers an abundance of immersive experiences in "The Last Frontier," embedding travelers in the fabric of Alaska's local communities. Sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver, travelers looking to go beyond the typical tourist sights and discover unique perspectives on local cultures and cuisines have 14 departures to choose from between May and September 2023 aboard the 656-guest Regatta.

With more than 250 tours and excursions offered in Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Wrangell and beyond, the 49th state offers plentiful opportunities for exciting glacial explorations, authentic culinary classes, native tribal site visits, craft beer tastings, national park excursions and an opportunity to savor the region's beguiling natural beauty. Through Oceania Cruises' Go Local tour series, guests can participate in exclusive small group excursions to experience destinations on an entirely new level. Here adventurers are welcomed into local homes and businesses and immersed in the local way of life to learn about and dive into generations-old traditions.

Travelers booking this month can save even more on these once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Oceania Cruises' 20th Anniversary Sale, featuring free shore excursions or a free beverage package or free shipboard credit plus a special bonus gift of up to $800 shipboard credit per suite or stateroom on a raft of scintillating Alaska itineraries.

"We're delighted to offer our guests a fresh perspective of Alaska, one filled with touching personal moments connecting with nature, people and cuisine," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "The innate beauty of our small ships, especially in a destination like Alaska aboard our intimate Regatta, allows guests access to small ports and remote harbors not offered by others."

Destination Highlights

Untouched and full of wildlife, Klawock is the Alaska that seasoned travelers yearn to experience. In 2023, Oceania Cruises will be the very first cruise line to call on this port. The town has been a native Tlingit village for thousands of years and features one of the most extensive collections of totems in the world.

Once a Tlingit Native American stronghold, then a Russian outpost, and finally an American settlement in 1867, Wrangell has endured dramatic change and honors it. In Wrangell, explorers can learn the daily happenings of a local from an Alaskan guide, fishing for traditional catches such as salmon and halibut, and discovering the native Tlingit's influence on the community.

Adventures abound in Juneau, where thrill-seekers can go glacier-trekking on Mendenhall Glacier or even sea-kayaking through the coastal waterways traveled for centuries by the Aleut Native Americans. Foodies will enjoy the "Flavors of Juneau" shore excursion with a visit to the Alaskan Brewing Company and Chez Alaska Cooking School.

Enjoy local beers in Skagway following a day of rock climbing and rappelling down steep granite cliffs or an afternoon soaring the skies in a helicopter. For a more relaxed adventure, take a ride on the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad and marvel at the trail that the gold rushers etched into the high mountain pass.

Icy Strait Point offers ample opportunities to explore the unspoiled wilderness all around. Search for bears, deer and bald eagles in their natural habitat in the remote Spasski River Valley outside of Hoonah. Get immersed in Tlingit culture, song and storytelling at the Heritage Center or embark on an adrenaline-fueled ZipRider experience on the world's largest zip line.

In Ketchikan, join the captain and crew for an extraordinary journey of discovery on the Aleutian Ballad, the storied crab boat from Discovery Network's "Deadliest Catch." Or guests can partake in a personalized fishing expedition where their catch is prepared by a personal chef as the main course of a gourmet lunch, served around a crackling campfire amidst the centuries-old Alaska rainforest.

Go deep-sea sport fishing for salmon in Sitka. Visit the world-famous Alaska Raptor Center, one of the largest rehabilitation centers for injured eagles, hawks, falcons and owls, and witness the magnificence of sea otters, whales, sea lions, porpoises and brown bears on a "Sea Otter and Wildlife Quest" shore excursion.

Shipboard Highlights

Oceania Cruises' sleek and elegant Regatta features four unique, open-seating restaurants serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, a world-class fitness center and spa, eight lounges and bars, a casino and 333 lavish suites and luxurious staterooms, nearly 70% of which feature private verandas – perfect for viewing Alaska's stunning landscapes. The ship's intimate size allows for immersive experiences in every port that dig deep into the local people, culture and cuisine. Regatta can also call in ports like Wrangell and Prince Rupert that larger ships do not, providing up-close views of Sawyer and Hubbard Glaciers and access to the astounding beauty of Tracy Arm Fjord.

Voyage Highlights

Glitz to Glaciers : 12 days from Los Angeles to Vancouver visiting San Francisco, Astoria, Klawock, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs May 18.

Alaska Adventures & Landscapes : 10 days from Vancouver to Seattle visiting Wrangell, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria. Departs on May 30.

Gold Rush, Glaciers & Wildlife : 10 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau, Klawock and Victoria. Departs June 23.

Wildlife & Frontiers : 11 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Klawock, Prince Rupert and Victoria. Departs July 3.

Wildlife & Wonders : Seven days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Wrangell, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria. Departs July 14.

Alaska & British Columbia Array : 11 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Wrangell, Prince Rupert and Victoria. Departs July 21.

Stunning Scenery : Seven days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Victoria. Departs August 1.

Dazzling Alaska : 10 days from Seattle to Seattle visiting Klawock, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria. Departs August 8.

Radiant Alaska : 10 days from Seattle to Vancouver visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria. Departs August 28

Alaska & California Treasures: 20 days from Vancouver to Los Angeles visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Prince Rupert, Victoria, Astoria, Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco and Ensenada. Departs September 7.

For more information about Oceania Cruises, visit our website here , call 855-OCEANIA (855-623-2642) or contact a professional Travel Advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands.

