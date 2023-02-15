Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) Selects Empathy to Provide Full-Circle Bereavement Care for Military Families

Leading national nonprofit TAPS offers compassionate care and comprehensive resources for military survivors; Empathy platform will complement that care, helping thousands of American military families address logistical and emotional burdens associated with loss.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) , the national nonprofit organization that cares for the families of America's fallen heroes, today announced a partnership with Empathy , a platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of loss, to offer full-circle bereavement support to American military and veteran families. The more than 100,000 military survivors currently receiving support from TAPS will now have access to additional layers of emotional and administrative support via Empathy's bereavement care platform.

For each active-duty service member or veteran who passes away, numerous people are significantly impacted both emotionally and logistically, including parents, partners, siblings, and children. Military survivors often face a unique struggle to cope with their profound grief and trauma, which is further complicated by military service and the secondary loss of the military community. We all have a duty to honor the fallen heroes who served and protected our country by showing up for their families, especially as they struggle with the emotional and administrative burden after loss.

Since 1994, TAPS's national network has provided much-needed compassionate care and comprehensive resources for the community of grieving military survivors, helping with complexities after loss such as retroactive benefits, funeral honors, and official papers, and providing emergency financial support. Additionally, TAPS implemented a life-altering program to compassionately support military or veteran caregivers as grieving survivors.

Combining technology and human support, Empathy complements TAPS through its holistic approach to bereavement care, helping simplify end-of-life bureaucracy, minimizing tedious tasks, and automating processes involved in the administration of an estate -- while providing emotional support via dedicated Care Specialists. By partnering with TAPS, Empathy will extend that support to bereaved military families through its world-class platform, assisting them with funeral planning and helping them navigate probate and relevant benefits, as well as offering emotional guidance.

"As a veteran and survivor myself, like most of the leadership team at TAPS, I personally know all too well the hardship families endure with loss," said Major Bonnie Carroll, USAFR (RET), President and Founder of TAPS, an Army widow and a 2015 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "We're pleased to partner with Empathy, a company leveraging their innovative platform to further our shared mission of showing survivors that they are not alone. Incorporating Empathy's services within our program is another way we can expand our community and resources to walk alongside our fellow survivors during their journey through grief. We hope that this will also shed a light on the meaningful impact that holistic bereavement care has on military survivors."

"In a time of immense grief, our veterans deserve society's recognition and support while navigating the loss of a loved one who put their life on the line for the American people," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. "We are honored to work alongside TAPS, which recognizes the value of full-fledged support for a community that is too often overlooked. We are humbled to do our part in honoring the memory of these fallen heroes by providing those crucial layers of emotional and administrative support to meet families where they are as they cope with loss."

About Empathy

Empathy's mission is to help families deal with the practical and emotional burdens they face after experiencing loss. Empathy's 24/7 Care Team and award-winning app provide families with all the tools, resources, and information they need to navigate the administrative responsibilities and emotions of loss. Headquartered in New York, Empathy partners with leading employers, Fortune 100 companies, insurers, and more, to assist and guide their customers and employees at one of the most difficult times in their lives. To learn more visit us at empathy.com .

About TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, all at no cost to surviving families. For more information, please visit TAPS.org or call 202.588.TAPS (8277).

