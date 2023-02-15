WORLD WATER FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL EVENT HOSTED BY COLUMBIA CLIMATE SCHOOL'S WATER CENTER

The event is part of New York Water Week's programming and will be free and open to the public.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 440 water organizations gather in New York City for the UN 2023 Water Conference, the nonprofit World Water Film Festival (WWFF) will launch its inaugural event on March 19th, hosted by the Columbia Climate School's Water Center . Taking place across three floors at The Forum at Columbia University (601 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027) from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., WWFF will showcase a variety of 20 short and feature films made by water advocates from around the world, featuring workshops, guest speakers, and a 4-hour "Women in Water Energy & Film" summit led by Youth for Global Health & Social Justice founder, Dr. Sheryl Simmons.

"News coverage alone won't inspire change on the global water crisis; it is creatives who will save the day."

Founded in 2022 by filmmaker and environmental advocate Robert Strand, WWFF focuses on uplifting stories about the human-water relationship to inspire equitable action. Strand says, "News coverage alone won't inspire change on the global water crisis; it is creatives who will save the day. By combining art with activism, we strive to enhance relationships between filmmakers, organizations, and the entire human population to build advocacy and activism in water-related matters."

As a proud host of the festival, "The World Water Film Festival is a new way to see first-hand the challenges facing the world's water supply," said Upmanu Lall, an engineering professor and director of the Columbia Climate School's Water Center. "It might help us generate solutions to our global water problems."

WWFF's inaugural event will explore water contamination, water conservation, climate change, pollution, drought, groundwater visibility, and more. The festival is in partnership with United Nations partners International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC) and Youth for Global Health & Social Justice , The Brave Blue World Foundation , and supported by BlueTech Research .

The Brave Blue World Foundation will present a sneak peek of their upcoming film Our Blue World at WWFF, following the critical success of their 2020 Netflix documentary Brave Blue World, which was translated into 29 languages and reached millions across the globe. Producer Aoife Kelleher says, "The Brave Blue World Foundation is excited to partner with the WWFF to launch our highly anticipated second film, Our Blue World."

An online version of the World Water Film Festival will be available on Eventive on March 19-March 26th. To learn more, visit www.worldwaterff.org.

World Water Film Festival is an annual non-profit film festival started in 2022 under Founder and CEO Robert Strand. The festival focuses on uplifting stories about the human-water relationship to inspire equitable action. By combining art and activism, WWFF looks to a future with a strong relationship between filmmakers, organizations, and the human population in support of building sustainable and cleaner water resources.

Columbia Climate School Columbia University created the nation's first climate school, marshaling the university's longtime strengths in transdisciplinary research and innovation as well the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and the Earth Institute. The Climate School advances groundbreaking science, develops essential solutions, reaches key policymakers, and ensures students are equipped with the knowledge and tools to become the climate leaders of the 21st century. Columbia Climate School's mission is to develop and inspire knowledge-based solutions and educate future leaders for just and prosperous societies on a healthy planet.

International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC) is UNESCO's international groundwater center for monitoring, mapping, and assessing the world's groundwater. IGRAC facilitates and promotes the international sharing of data and information on groundwater worldwide.

