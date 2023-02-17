Agilent therapeutic nucleic acids facility gains from CRB process design, architecture support

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced its design support for Agilent Technologies, Inc.'s manufacturing facility expansion in Frederick, Colorado, that will double the company's manufacturing capacity of nucleic acids therapeutics.

A rendering of the oligo manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado. Agilent expects customer shipments from the new facility to begin in 2026. (PRNewswire)

CRB is providing important process design and architectural support for Agilent's new therapeutics facility in Colorado .

Agilent's two new manufacturing lines, which broke ground Feb. 16, will help the company meet rapid growth within the nucleic acids market and strong demand for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). CRB is working under Fluor Corporation, which is leading architecture and engineering services, to deliver process design, process utilities, current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) architecture and long lead equipment procurement support for the facility's Train C and D therapeutic nucleic acids manufacturing lines.

Also known as oligonucleotides or oligos, therapeutic nucleic acids are short DNA and RNA molecules that serve as the active ingredients for drugs that target a growing number of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare and infectious diseases.

"Agilent's facility will be a powerful tool in the effort to deliver these critical, life-saving therapies to patients," said Jake Adams, a senior project manager and RNA Therapies Market Sector Lead for CRB. "We are thrilled to help deliver Agilent's difference-making solution."

About CRB:

CRB is a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our innovative ONEsolution™ service provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions – on time and on budget. Across 21 offices in North America and Europe, the company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class, technically preeminent solutions that drive success and positive change for clients and communities. See our work at crbgroup.com, and connect with us on social media here.

CONTACT:

Clarity Quest Marketing:

877-887-7611

Bonnie Quintanilla, bonnie@clarityqst.com

CRB:

816-200-5234

Chris Clark, chris.clark@crbgroup.com

CRB Logo (PRNewsfoto/CRB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRB