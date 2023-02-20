White House Historical Association Leads New Global Tradition on Presidents' Day, Honoring Presidential Sites Abroad

More Than Thirteen U.S. Embassies, Consulates and Cultural Organizations Around the World Join in Wreath Laying Ceremonies Honoring Past Presidents and Their Cultural Impact

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association is partnering with U.S. embassies, consulates, and cultural organizations around the world for the second annual Presidents' Day Wreath Laying. Wreaths will be placed at presidential statues and monuments in the United States and abroad, honoring the history of American presidents globally and underscoring the meaningful leadership that each memorial represents.

Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, traveled to England and Scotland to participate in six wreath placement ceremonies, including at Trafalgar Square in London to honor George Washington and at Old Calton Cemetery in Edinburgh where the only Civil War memorial of Abraham Lincoln outside of North America is located.

"The significance of the wreath placements extends beyond Presidents' Day," said McLaurin. "It's a testament to the deep personal and cultural ties U.S. presidents and their time in the White House have to nations overseas."

The tradition began in 2022 when the Association worked with the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh, Scotland to place a wreath at the statue of Abraham Lincoln. The wreath placement tradition has now expanded to thirteen countries including Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, Mexico, and others.

The Presidents' Day wreath placements are a constant reminder of the strong connections American presidents will continue to foster with counterparts across the globe.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

