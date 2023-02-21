Ascent named 'Best Private Student Loan Overall' from NerdWallet's annual 2023 Best-Of Awards

Company Also Takes Top Prizes for 'Best Student Loan for Independent Students' and 'Best Student Loan for Flexible Repayment Options'

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, has been recognized as the "Best Private Student Loan Overall" from NerdWallet's annual "2023 Best-Of Awards."

Ascent (PRNewswire)

In addition to "Best Private Student Loan Overall," Ascent received awards for "Best Student Loan for Independent Students" and "Best Student Loan for Flexible Repayment Options," giving it the top ranking in three of eight student loan categories rated by NerdWallet, a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small mid-sized businesses.

"In our evaluation of financial products, we have identified Ascent as one of the best in its private student loan category," said Hanah Cho, Vice President, Content at NerdWallet. "Consumers can feel confident in their decision, knowing that we have researched and compared products in private student lending to develop our recommendation."

Ascent has now earned awards from NerdWallet for three straight years. This is the second time NerdWallet named Ascent the "Best Private Student Loan Overall."

"We've been intentionally student-focused since we started, innovating and co-creating solutions with and for students to empower them to plan, pay, and succeed in school," said Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Ruggiero. "We're proud to be recognized year after year. It tells us we're on the right path, and we're going to continue creating opportunities for students who otherwise might not be able to get an education because of limited access to the right resources."

NerdWallet reviewed 29 banks, credit unions, and online lenders offering student loans and student loan refinancing. NerdWallet included the top 10 lenders by market share and the top 10 lenders by online search volume, as well as lenders that serve specialty or nontraditional markets.

Ascent has held perfect ratings for its undergraduate and graduate student loans for factors including:

Grace period for repayment starting at nine months.

Customers can pre-qualify and see their rates without a hard credit check.

Flexibility in repayment process.

The company offers traditional co-signed student loans and provides loans that don't require a co-signer.

About Ascent

Ascent Funding is an award-winning company committed to student success. Ascent is revolutionizing how students and families plan, pay, and succeed in higher education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps. For more information, visit www.ascentfunding.com.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia.

