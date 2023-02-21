Boost the BOAT Business at the CIBS 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's economy begins to reopen after three years of Covid isolation, the restrictions for outbound and inbound travel is no more a question especially for international businesses. Chinese government will strengthen fiscal policy adjustment and step up fiscal expansion to aid economic recovery.

China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (hereafter called "CIBS"), organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., has been standing in boating industry for 25 years now. During the past years, CIBS always keeps its initial mission to contribute to the boat industry's innovation and development. It offers a collaborative platform to boat manufactures, equipment suppliers, boating clubs, and the companies in the entire boating industry chain. Meanwhile, CIBS is dedicated in providing all the professional buyers and waterfront enthusiasts an opportunity to chat and negotiate with each other. "Exhibition + Forum + Experience", that's the professional and full-scale show CIBS can bring to visitors.

CIBS 2023 will be held from 28th March to 31st March in Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Visitors are expecting to see more than 600 key players exhibiting in the 44,000㎡ hall. Yamaha, DCH, Speedo, Jetset, Far East as leading companies in boat industry will be showing on CIBS; Xisui, Huan Zhu, Bracewell will also appear with their latest products. Suzuki, Honda, Parsun, Holylight, Hua Sheng, Hidea and many other boat equipment & accessories companies will bring their leading new technologies and launch their new products on site.

How to connect with suppliers or buyers precisely and efficiently? BOAT MATCH – a B2B matchmaking event is the perfect option to go. Meanwhile, to catch up the latest news over boat, register for the 2023 China International Forum on Boat Industry Forum would be a choice. Beyond these events, a wide variety of live programs is waiting for your attendance.

It is surprising that the CIBS will hold its spin-off show -- China (Haikou) International Boat & Lifestyle Show on April 12th to 15th (hereafter called "CIBS Haikou")this year, which will be co-located with China International Consumer Products Expo 2023. CIBS Haikou 2023 has the land area and sea area for exhibitors to display their boat and products on all-sided way. It is a young and vigorous show being held for prompting South China's boat industry.

As the flagship expo of Asian boat industry and the weathervane of China's boat industry, CIBS is the best choice to marching into China's boat market.

