Goldfish® and NBA's Boban Marjanović Release Limited-Edition Goldfish® x Boban Hand Dish

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish® and NBA star Boban Marjanović – known for having the league's biggest hands – are introducing the limited-edition Goldfish x Boban Hand Dish.

This one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia celebrates the G.H.O.A.T (Greatest Handful Of All Time), which measures in at 10.75-inches and can hold 301 Goldfish crackers.

Goldfish and Boban introduced the Goldfish x Boban Hand Dish during the NBA All-Star Game on February 19 with the spot, All Star Hand. The Goldfish x Boban Hand Dish drops on 03/01 at 3:01 PM ET and the giveaway entry window will be available for a limited time.

This is a reunion for Goldfish and Boban. In 2021, Goldfish brought Boban and his best basketball friend Tobias Harris together and asked consumers to #GoForTheHandful via creative duets; the challenge garnered over 10 billion TikTok views. Last year, the NBA besties helped celebrate Goldfish Mega Bites, the mega-sized, mega-flavorful version of the classic Goldfish cracker in the brands' Tiny Hands campaign.

"Goldfish fans snack by the handful, and Boban's handful has officially set the bar," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "With the NBA season in full swing, we wanted to surprise sports and snack fans alike with an exact replica of our #GoForTheHandful champ's hand. Those who want to snack like a pro will now get the chance to go for the Boban-sized handful."

Visit GoldfishHandDish.com to set a reminder and be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles on social media to show us how you're going for the handful like a pro.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open 3:01PM-3:31PM EST on 3/1/23 to legal US/DC residents 18+ (19+ AL & NE). To enter and for rules: bit.ly/GFHandDishRules. Void where prohibited.

For more information on Goldfish crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/Goldfish-crackers/.

About Pepperidge Farm ®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods. Founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. All Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

