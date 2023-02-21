JOHN HANCOCK INCOME SECURITIES TRUST; JOHN HANCOCK INVESTORS TRUST

ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - At their annual meetings held today, shareholders of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI), each a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC, elected the following fourteen Trustees to continue to serve as members of the Board of Trustees of JHS and JHI: Andrew G. Arnott, James R. Boyle, William H. Cunningham, Noni L. Ellison, Grace K. Fey, Dean C. Garfield, Marianne Harrison, Deborah C. Jackson, Patricia Lizarraga, Paul Lorentz, Hassell H. McClellan, Steven R. Pruchansky, Frances G. Rathke, and Gregory A. Russo.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.



