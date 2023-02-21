LensCrafters Celebrates 40 Years of Great Vision

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, one of the largest optical retail brands in North America and the premier destination for luxury brand frames, announced today the company's new milestone, the brand's 40th Anniversary as the trusted optical retailer in the communities they serve since 1983. To commemorate this occasion, the company will launch a series of key marketing initiatives throughout the year, including a 40th Anniversary campaign featuring award winning actress and producer Sharon Stone.

As the first optical retailer in EssilorLuxottica group's portfolio, LensCrafters revolutionized the optical industry when it opened its doors 40 years ago as Precision LensCrafters, with the name representing "Lens Innovation and Craftsmanship with Precision. Since then, the vision to provide customers with quality prescription glasses was the first of many innovative concepts that led to LensCrafters' growth and success year over year.

The brand's history of industry firsts and unprecedented enthusiasm for helping others see and look their best, along with the passionate spirit of doctors, associates, and leaders, have shaped who the brand is today. In 1988, the Give the Gift of Sight program, founded by a LensCrafters employee and now formally part of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, was established as a call to action to provide eye care to millions of people who suffer from poor vision simply because they don't have access to care. In total, the Foundation has provided 562 million people with access to sustainable vision care through 22,200 primary vision care entrepreneurs and 221 vision centers. Together with the Foundation's philanthropic activities, these efforts have helped correct and/or protect the vision of 55.1 million people.

"This is a remarkable milestone for LensCrafters with 40 years of commitment ensuring our patients and customers have access to the best vision care and eyewear. It's also a testament to our amazing employees, doctors and team of store associates who we rely on daily to provide a premium experience that the brand is known for. Ultimately, we want to continue being the leading optical retailer in the communities we serve by offering the best vision care solutions that allow our customers to express themselves while seeing their best," said LensCrafters President and General Manager, Alfonso Cerullo.

A leader in the optical industry, LensCrafters has always represented high-quality eyecare and eyewear and today, the company is proud to be ranked #1 in optical retail in the country with over 1,000 convenient North American locations and a thriving ecommerce business. When it comes to customers' vision needs, the brand offers a holistic best in class experience online and in stores, where customers can find top doctors, superior quality lenses, with the latest innovations in clear and sun lens technology by Essilor, and the largest product assortment of designer eyewear brands in the US and Canada.

As LensCrafters continually strives to meet the expectations of today's customers, the brand sees their exemplary affiliated and independent doctors as the cornerstone of the business who patients come to for the best comprehensive vision care. The company uses technology as a key driver to keep eye care and eyewear a top priority. Patients can experience LensCrafters' eye exam technology, both in-store and remote via the company's tele-optometry solution. Clarifye and New Evolution Connect is a new suite that offers more access to optometrists at a time most convenient for the patient through a single platform that integrates multiple systems and equipment to improve patient engagement.

The company has invested in new technology such as the brand's Lens Configurator, Frame Customization, and Virtual Try-On, which gives customers an easier way to try on a selection of eyewear in order to find the perfect frame.. And as part of EssilorLuxottica's Corporate Social Responsibility program, 'Eyes on the Planet', LensCrafters will continue to step up its investments in sustainable material innovations for eyewear, reducing the impact on the planet.

With a rapidly expanding brick and mortar landscape, the brand's newest flagships in New York City, San Francisco, and Palo Alto, reflect the effortless integration of modern design and technology, giving customers a more individualized experience that allows them to easily browse an expanded selection of designer eyewear styles and brands that include Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Persol, Versace, and Prada. By leveraging their stores with the digital advantages of ecommerce, customers can buy online, with ease, as they would in store.

"As we continue to invest in our 1,000+ store fleet, and successfully merge our online business with the in-store digital experience, we look forward to advancing the LensCrafters brand this year and next with the rollout of new flagship stores which will give us a larger footprint in the eyewear market," said Cerullo.

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. LensCrafters is owned by EssilorLuxottica Group, a leader in premium, luxury, designer, and sports eyewear. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April of 2016 and three flagship stores in New York City and San Francisco in 2021. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com.

