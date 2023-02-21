SENTRAL WELCOMES EXECUTIVES FROM ALIGN RESIDENTIAL, AMAZON, GREYSTAR AND REALPAGE AND ANNOUNCES KEY C-SUITE PROMOTIONS

Following its acquisition of Align Residential, Sentral has expanded its leadership team to drive continued strategic growth and innovation of its best-in-class multifamily and hospitality management platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the leading full-service residential hospitality company, today announced the addition of new senior team members, as well as key executive promotions, to drive continued strategic growth and innovation across the organization and support Sentral's continued expansion across the U.S.

The additions include three industry veterans who join Sentral through its acquisition of Align Residential: Roman Speron as Chief Development Officer; Sadie Simpson as Senior Vice President, Operations; and Jeff David as Vice President, Experience. The company also appointed Todd Butler as Chief Technology Officer, Wendy Wood as Chief People Officer and Darrell Reinke as Vice President, Data Strategy and Business Intelligence. Two key executives were also promoted to the C-suite level. Lisa Tully-Lavian was named Chief Marketing Officer and Louise Parsons-Davey was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

"As Sentral has quickly grown to 40 residential communities across 15 U.S. cities, we are focused on accelerating our leadership position with the best talent from the multifamily, hospitality, and technology domains," said Jon Slavet, CEO of Sentral. "This combination of talent enables us to deliver a best-in-class multifamily and hospitality management platform for owners. This executive team will also guide our next phase of expansion."

Roman Speron, Chief Development Officer

In his new role as Chief Development Officer, Roman oversees business development, design and construction, and hospitality services. Prior to Sentral's acquisition of Align Residential, Roman served as Chief Executive Officer at Align Residential. Prior to Align, he led the transformation of Crescent Heights from a condo converter to a pioneer of urban high-rise residential living.

Sadie Simpson, Senior Vice President, Operations

As Senior Vice President, Operations, Sadie oversees all facets of community operations across Sentral's portfolio. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Align Residential and previously held executive leadership positions with Questar Properties and Crescent Heights.

Jeff David, Vice President, Experience

As Vice President, Experience, Jeff oversees Sentral's hospitality offerings at communities across the portfolio. Most recently, Jeff served as President of Align Hospitality, which combined long and short-term rentals with private membership clubs, events, co-working, and food and beverage business models. Prior to his work with Align, Jeff held senior management positions with several acclaimed luxury/lifestyle hotels, including The Knickerbocker in New York City, The Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., and Viceroy Anguilla.

Todd Butler, Chief Technology Officer

As Chief Technology Officer, Todd oversees the integration of multifamily and hospitality ecosystems. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Flexible Living at RealPage, the global leader in software powering the real estate industry. Prior to RealPage, he and his team launched Niido, a pioneering flexible living concept in partnership with Airbnb. An industry veteran, Todd has also served at several top multifamily companies including Bozzuto, Riverstone (now Greystar), and Kettler.

Wendy Wood, Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Wendy plays a critical role in strengthening Sentral's culture, team engagement, organizational development, and diversity and inclusion efforts. Most recently, Wendy built the talent analytics and strategy team at Amazon, supporting more than 1.5 million employees. Prior to her time at Amazon, she held various leadership roles at Sweetgreen, Starbucks and Walmart.

Darrell Reinke, Vice President, Data Strategy and Business Intelligence

As Vice President, Data Strategy and Business Intelligence, Darrell directs Sentral's Business Intelligence team. Prior to joining Sentral, he served as Senior Director of Enterprise Data Architecture at Greystar, where he spent 24 years of his career.

Lisa Tully-Lavian, Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa leads Sentral's global marketing efforts, including branding, product marketing, data analytics, media, and corporate communications. Prior to joining the company, she was the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Highgate where she oversaw all aspects of the organization's marketing, corporate communications, digital presence and brand development. Earlier in her career, Lisa led marketing, customer research, acquisition and e-commerce efforts for Departures Magazine, American Express and S&P Global.

Louise Parsons-Davey, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Louise leads Sentral's revenue optimization, distribution and sales teams. Louise leverages her deep experience in revenue management and sales, and broad expertise in luxury and lifestyle hotels, to optimize revenue for Sentral's growing national portfolio of over 10,000 apartment units. Prior to joining Sentral, she served as the Vice President of Revenue and Distribution at Highgate.

ABOUT SENTRAL

Sentral is the leading full-service residential hospitality company, enabling Class A owners to unlock more NOI and asset value, while enhancing customer experience and reputation. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic any-length-of-stay communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

