TerraPay announces the strategic hire of Sudhesh Giriyan to lead the global remittance business

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Sudhesh Giriyan as President & Global Head of Remittances, today. Strengthening the company's senior leadership, this strategic appointment supports TerraPay's continued global expansion.

In his new role, Sudhesh will be responsible for leading TerraPay's global remittance business, deepening the company's trust and credibility with all key partners across the world, and further growing the existing remittance corridors, while also opening up new markets to add to TerraPay's current network of over 100 countries.

Extending a warm welcome to Sudhesh, Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay said, "As TerraPay continues to grow globally, we have been ramping up our efforts to strengthen our team with the best-in-industry talent. Sudhesh is a seasoned professional and it gives me great pleasure to welcome him to our team. His extensive experience in spearheading companies to new heights of success will play a critical role in accelerating the growth of TerraPay's global remittance business. I am certain that his expertise and in-depth knowledge will be invaluable to the company."

Sudhesh, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, brings with him 20+ years of in-depth industry experience. Before joining TerraPay, he was leading Xpress Money as its CEO, guiding diverse teams responsible for global operations, forging strategic alliances, agent and partner management, building strong customer service, branding and marketing, market research, corporate communications, media relations, and more. Sudhesh was also at the helm of UAE Exchange and Unimoni, leading the companies as their CEO.

Speaking about his new role at TerraPay, Sudhesh Giriyan said, "I am really excited to join TerraPay as the company's global expansion gains momentum. In the last few years, the remittance industry has witnessed phenomenal growth and an even brighter future is in the making. Having established itself as a trusted partner for cross-border transactions, the road ahead for TerraPay's remittance business is all about forging new strategic partnerships, reaching new and untapped markets, and bringing every country on what we call the global payments highway. I strongly believe that there isn't a better time than now to be a part of this success story and take the business to a new level."

About TerraPay

Headquartered in The United Kingdom, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The group has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 26 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to a payments infrastructure that spans the globe, their partners become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

