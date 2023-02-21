Californian clothing brand to kit out America's Formula 1 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is pleased to announce a new partnership with the California-based, premium lifestyle performance apparel brand TravisMathew as the American F1 team's new 'Official Travel Kit and Luggage Supplier' – starting with the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

TravisMathew and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Partner to Bring Comfort and Style on the Road (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, TravisMathew has evolved into one of the most popular lifestyle clothing brands in the United States. Following the grand opening of its first international storefront in St Andrews, Scotland, TravisMathew will continue to expand its global presence through this partnership. Offering everyday lifestyle and performance apparel that prioritizes and provides supreme comfort in every setting, TravisMathew's blend of materials results in soft texture, lightweight feel and subtle stretch for the ultimate style and comfort. As part of this partnership, TravisMathew will be supplying the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team with travel necessities including:

Lifestyle apparel, inclusive of items from TravisMathew's Cloud Collection and more

TravisMathew footwear including The Daily Shoe and The Phenom

TravisMathew-branded luggage and backpacks

"We're thrilled to be entering into this partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. As we set our sights on expansion across EMEA," said TravisMathew CMO Leif Sunderland. "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship offers an amazing canvas for us to introduce the TravisMathew brand to new consumers across the Atlantic. At TravisMathew, we always try to look for new ways to showcase our versatile apparel and accessories and couldn't think of a better team to represent us than the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. We are proud to know that the team will be traveling the globe in the utmost comfort and style each week of the season."

In timely fashion MoneyGram Haas F1 Team begins its 2023 travel operations this week – with the race team headed out to Bahrain for pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit (February 23-25), each member of the team - from drivers to paddock staff - is set to proudly sport TravisMathew apparel and luggage. The racing team will be taking this partnership to its home circuits in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, as well as fan favorites Monaco and Silverstone, and beyond, as the season unfolds.

"I'm delighted we've partnered with TravisMathew to meet our travel kit and luggage needs," enthused Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. "Obviously it's great to add another American brand to our partner portfolio but more importantly, it's great that as a team we'll be traveling the world this season fully outfitted in products known for their trusted quality, style and comfort. Our travel kit has to perform, especially with the demands of a 23-race calendar, and I know it's important to our team members to look and feel good when traveling from race to race. TravisMathew has exceeded the brief in terms of meeting our needs and we're proud to have them as part of the team moving forward."

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team joins a burgeoning list of brand ambassadors and world-class pro athletes to represent TravisMathew – a line-up that already includes Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, pro-golfer Jon Rahm, pro American-football quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan.

About TravisMathew:

Founded in 2007, TravisMathew draws its inspiration from the culture and lifestyle of Southern California's surf, sand and sun. As a premier men's, and now women's lifestyle brand, TravisMathew has created versatile, everyday apparel that seamlessly transitions from work to play. With a smart blend of performance and innovative design, each product is crafted to achieve a perfect balance between functional comfort and superior style. TravisMathew has formulated soft, lightweight fabrics designed for ultimate wearability for work and play. Those premium fabrics blend style, performance and comfort, while the technical fabrications are engineered to perform. Info – www.travismathew.com

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team:

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Info – www.haasf1team.com

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/TravisMathew) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TravisMathew