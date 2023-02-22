DICK'S SPORTING GOODS TO ACQUIRE MOOSEJAW

DICK'S sees investment in leading outdoor retailer as growth opportunity

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced it has agreed to acquire leading outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart. The acquisition will expand DICK'S outdoor portfolio – currently led by its specialty retailer, Public Lands – and reaffirm its commitment to the long-term business opportunity in the growing multibillion-dollar outdoor category.

Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, operates a highly successful e-commerce platform, has a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands and a passionate workforce. Moosejaw also operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.

"We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another," said Todd Spaletto, President, Public Lands and Senior Vice President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We believe there's potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers."

After several years of development, DICK'S launched Public Lands in 2021 with the mission to celebrate and protect public lands for all. The brand has since grown to seven retail locations and a thriving e-commerce presence. Once the acquisition closes, Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will report to Spaletto.

The deal is expected to close in March 2023.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

