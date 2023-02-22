Somatus and UnitedHealthcare Expand Value-Based Kidney Care Agreement to Five New States

Partnership accelerates Somatus' strategic objectives for outcomes-based, in-home offering while extending its differentiated value-based kidney care model across Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, and UnitedHealthcare (NYSE: UNH) today announced the expansion of their long-standing and successful value-based partnership to now include providing high-touch kidney care services to thousands of new members throughout Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island who have chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease.

(PRNewswire)

Somatus' partnership with UnitedHealthcare expands the company's geographic footprint to 36 states, including D.C., and increases the number of program members to more than 160,000 under management in 2023. Somatus' impressive growth across all industry stakeholders reflects its demonstrated ability to improve the quality of care and lower unnecessary medical costs.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with UnitedHealthcare, and to offer our outcomes-based medical management program to more UnitedHealthcare members living with kidney disease," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. "This expanded agreement is an incredible opportunity to carry out our mission of creating an individualized approach to treating kidney disease that integrates care and allows people to live the healthier lives they deserve."

"What I'm most proud of, since starting the program with Somatus, my overall health is better, which means that I'm more a part of my family now," said Richard B., a Somatus-attributed member. "If someone asked me why I should take part in this program, I would tell them Somatus is there to encourage you to make your health a priority. You want people like that on your side."

Somatus' value-based kidney care model focuses on improving care outcomes, experience, and access for patients while facilitating continuity of care across settings. The model includes patient-centric programs that reach patients where they live to keep them healthy at home. These programs are supported by community-based care teams which act as an extension of a physician's practice to help close care gaps, enhance disease management, improve clinical outcomes, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and lower total cost of care.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is the health benefits business of UnitedHealth Group, a health care and well-being company working to help build a modern, high-performing health system through improved access, affordability, outcomes, and experiences. UnitedHealth Group also includes Optum, a business that delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. For more information, please visit www.uhc.com.

About Somatus



Somatus is the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company. Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The Company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and was founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

Somatus Contact

Juston Reeder

VP, Marketing and Communications

media@somatus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Somatus