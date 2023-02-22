Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year-End Results; Announces Segment Reporting Changes

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $308.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $309.9 million during the same quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $20.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $15.1 million or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million or $0.90 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $1.37 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.30 billion during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $73.0 million or $3.30 per diluted share, compared to $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were $79.4 million or $3.59 per diluted share and $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share, respectively. Our earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full-year 2022 were impacted by the recent announcement of a bankruptcy filing by an Aftermarket customer. We recorded a pre-tax charge of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter related to anticipated losses from this event, which has been treated as a non-operational loss on our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our full year sales results, up 5.6% from 2021, with both Engine Management and Temperature Control segments performing well. Against a challenging comparison, sales for the fourth quarter dropped a half a percentage point from the same period last year, which was up nearly 10% from 2020."

By segment, Engine Management sales increased 4% for the full year, on top of 12% growth in 2021. However, fourth quarter sales were down slightly, just over 1%, versus a very strong 2021, which was up 6% over the prior year. Our customers' Engine Management POS sales remained robust in the quarter, reflecting continued market strength and demand for our products.

Temperature Control sales remained strong in the fourth quarter on the strength of winter related products and from another long, hot summer. Sales grew 5.2% in the quarter versus last year, and were up nearly 10% for the full year due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand.

Consolidated operating profit for the quarter, excluding non-operational gains and losses, was 7.9%, in line with the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing actions taken earlier in 2022, along with various cost reduction initiatives, largely offset ongoing inflationary pressures.

Consolidated operating profit for the full year, excluding non-operational gains and losses, finished at 8.2%, vs. 10.1% in 2021. As we've noted many times, 2021 was an anomaly year with many non-recurring benefits associated with emerging from COVID lockdowns while still operating in a very low interest rate environment. Our operating profit of 8.2% was more in line with historical trends despite incurring an additional $20.6 million of customer factoring costs, which negatively affected operating profit by 150 basis points as compared to 2021.

Mr. Sills added, "Today we are announcing our new operating segment, 'Engineered Solutions', along with the intent to rename the Engine Management segment to 'Vehicle Control'. These segment changes, beginning in 2023, will better align the Company's operating businesses with its strategic focus as well as provide greater clarity into how the Company is positioned to capture growth opportunities of the future. Please see our separate press release on these changes, also distributed today, along with a supplementary presentation available on the Company's Investor Relations website. We will discuss in more detail on today's call."

As we head into 2023, our outlook for the full year includes an expectation that sales will grow in the low single digits and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately 10%.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "While there still remains uncertainty as it relates to the economy and various global dynamics, we believe our end markets' resiliency and diversification should continue to afford opportunities for new wins and stable levels of growth throughout 2023 and into the future."

Conference Call

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations















































(In thousands, except per share amounts)







































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,





DECEMBER 31,

2022



2021





2022



2021

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) NET SALES $ 308,199



$ 309,877





$ 1,371,815



$ 1,298,816























COST OF SALES 218,635



221,207





989,276



921,885























GROSS PROFIT 89,564



88,670





382,539



376,931























SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 72,075



64,231





276,626



247,547 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 1,847



226





1,891



392 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 70



(1)





113



7























OPERATING INCOME 15,712



24,212





104,135



128,999























OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (75)



1,247





4,814



3,494























INTEREST EXPENSE 4,335



672





10,617



2,028























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 11,302



24,787





98,332



130,465























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,799



4,729





25,206



31,044























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 8,503



20,058





73,126



99,421























LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (615)



(1,328)





(17,691)



(8,467)























NET EARNINGS 7,888



18,730





55,435



90,954























NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (45)



36





84



68























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a) $ 7,933



$ 18,694





$ 55,351



$ 90,886















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 8,548



$ 20,022





$ 73,042



$ 99,353 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (615)



(1,328)





(17,691)



(8,467) TOTAL $ 7,933



$ 18,694





$ 55,351



$ 90,886















































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





















BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.40



$ 0.91





$ 3.37



$ 4.49 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.03)



(0.06)





(0.82)



(0.39) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $ 0.37



$ 0.85





$ 2.55



$ 4.10















































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39



$ 0.89





$ 3.30



$ 4.39 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.03)



(0.06)





(0.80)



(0.37) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.36



$ 0.83





$ 2.50



$ 4.02















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES 21,578,194



21,987,480





21,683,719



22,147,479 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES 22,030,263



22,485,032





22,139,981



22,616,456





(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit















































(In thousands)







































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenues





















Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety





















Related System Products $ 206,479



$ 211,919



$ 824,677



$ 786,514

Wire and Cable 35,893



33,632



150,566



151,422

Engine Management 242,372



245,551



975,243



937,936

























Compressors 28,981



28,666



222,532



206,697

Other Climate Control Parts 34,560



31,738



159,753



141,726

Temperature Control 63,541



60,404



382,285



348,423

























All Other 2,286



3,922



14,287



12,457

Revenues $ 308,199



$ 309,877



$ 1,371,815



$ 1,298,816

























Gross Margin





















Engine Management $ 69,099 28.5 %

$ 67,776 27.6 %

$ 262,954 27.0 %

$ 267,285 28.5 % Temperature Control 16,675 26.2 %

16,670 27.6 %

102,640 26.8 %

95,138 27.3 % All Other 3,790



4,270



16,945



14,832

Subtotal $ 89,564 29.1 %

$ 88,716 28.6 %

$ 382,539 27.9 %

$ 377,255 29.0 % One-Time Acquisition Costs - 0.0 %

(46) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

(324) 0.0 % Gross Margin $ 89,564 29.1 %

$ 88,670 28.6 %

$ 382,539 27.9 %

$ 376,931 29.0 %























Selling, General & Administrative





















Engine Management $ 42,644 17.6 %

$ 39,485 16.1 %

$ 165,389 17.0 %

$ 149,206 15.9 % Temperature Control 14,436 22.7 %

13,192 21.8 %

68,666 18.0 %

58,144 16.7 % All Other 7,993



11,495



35,569



38,810

Subtotal $ 65,073 21.1 %

$ 64,172 20.7 %

$ 269,624 19.7 %

$ 246,160 19.0 % Customer Bankruptcy Charge 7,002 2.3 %

- 0.0 %

7,002 0.5 %

- 0.0 % One-Time Acquisition Costs - 0.0 %

59 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

1,387 0.1 % Selling, General & Administrative $ 72,075 23.4 %

$ 64,231 20.7 %

$ 276,626 20.2 %

$ 247,547 19.1 %















































Operating Income





















Engine Management $ 26,455 10.9 %

$ 28,291 11.5 %

$ 97,565 10.0 %

$ 118,079 12.6 % Temperature Control 2,239 3.5 %

3,478 5.8 %

33,974 8.9 %

36,994 10.6 % All Other (4,203)



(7,225)



(18,624)



(23,978)

Subtotal $ 24,491 7.9 %

$ 24,544 7.9 %

$ 112,915 8.2 %

$ 131,095 10.1 % Customer Bankruptcy Charge (7,002) -2.3 %

- 0.0 %

(7,002) -0.5 %

- 0.0 % One-Time Acquisition Costs - 0.0 %

(105) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

(1,711) -0.1 % Restructuring & Integration (1,847) -0.6 %

(226) -0.1 %

(1,891) -0.1 %

(392) 0.0 % Other Income (Expense), Net 70 0.0 %

(1) 0.0 %

113 0.0 %

7 0.0 % Operating Income $ 15,712 5.1 %

$ 24,212 7.8 %

$ 104,135 7.6 %

$ 128,999 9.9 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 8,548

$ 20,022

$ 73,042

$ 99,353















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 1,847

226

1,891

392 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE 7,002

-

7,002

- ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS -

105

-

1,711 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD -

-

(249)

(259) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS (2,301)

(86)

(2,312)

(547) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 15,096

$ 20,267

$ 79,374

$ 100,650































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39

$ 0.89

$ 3.30

$ 4.39















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 0.08

0.01

0.08

0.02 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE 0.32

-

0.32

- ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS -

-

-

0.07 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS (0.10)

-

(0.10)

(0.02)















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.69

$ 0.90

$ 3.59

$ 4.45































OPERATING INCOME





























GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 15,712

$ 24,212

$ 104,135

$ 128,999















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 1,847

226

1,891

392 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE 7,002

-

7,002

- ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS -

105

-

1,711 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET (70)

1

(113)

(7)















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 24,491

$ 24,544

$ 112,915

$ 131,095















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS





























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES $ 11,302

$ 24,787

$ 98,332

$ 130,465















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 7,403

7,083

28,298

27,243 INTEREST EXPENSE 4,335

672

10,617

2,028 EBITDA 23,040

32,542

137,247

159,736















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 1,847

226

1,891

392 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE 7,002

-

7,002

- ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS -

105

-

1,711 SPECIAL ITEMS 8,849

331

8,893

2,103















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS $ 31,889

$ 32,873

$ 146,140

$ 161,839



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets























(In thousands)























December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)











ASSETS







CASH $ 21,150

$ 21,755







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS 173,013

186,774 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES 5,375

6,170 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET 167,638

180,604







INVENTORIES 528,715

468,755 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY 19,695

22,268 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 25,241

17,823







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 762,439

711,205







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 107,148

102,786 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 49,838

40,469 GOODWILL 132,087

131,652 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET 100,504

106,234 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 33,658

36,126 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 41,745

44,087 OTHER ASSETS 27,510

25,402







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,254,929

$ 1,197,961















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY $ 50,000

$ 125,298 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 5,031

3,117 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 89,247

137,167 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS 37,169

42,412 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY 22,952

23,663 ACCRUED REBATES 37,381

42,472 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS 31,361

45,058 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 49,990

57,182







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 323,131

476,369







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT 184,589

21 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 40,709

31,206 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES 63,305

52,698 OTHER LIABILITIES 22,157

25,040







TOTAL LIABILITIES 633,891

585,334







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 610,020

601,580 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 11,018

11,047 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 621,038

612,627







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,254,929

$ 1,197,961

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























(In thousands)























TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













NET EARNINGS $ 55,435

$ 90,954 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH





PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 28,298

27,243 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 17,691

8,467 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE 7,002

- OTHER 13,064

7,456 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:





ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 6,916

28,464 INVENTORY (67,495)

(107,609) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (48,604)

33,046 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (5,509)

(843) SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (29,089)

13,430 OTHER (5,242)

(15,044) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (27,533)

85,564















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (1,934)

(125,419) CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (25,956)

(25,875) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 73

45 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (27,817)

(151,249)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













NET CHANGE IN DEBT 111,307

118,346 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (29,656)

(26,862) DIVIDENDS PAID (23,428)

(22,179) DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST -

(540) PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS (2,128)

- OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (595)

247 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 55,500

69,012















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (755)

(1,060) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (605)

2,267 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,755

19,488 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 21,150

$ 21,755

