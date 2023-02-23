Erie Indemnity to reschedule pre-recorded earnings call and release of earnings

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) ("Erie Indemnity") announced today that it will reschedule the pre-recorded fourth quarter and year-end 2022 audio webcast previously set for Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity also announced that it will file its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results on or before Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Erie Indemnity will issue details about the rescheduled earnings webcast.

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

