Host Defense Launches Four New Powders!

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - just added four new mushroom mycelium products to their line! Three of the new products are long-standing customer favorite formulas previously only available in capsules and extracts: MyCommunity®, Breathe®*, and CordyChi®, now available in 100 gram powders! And, by popular demand, the # 1best-selling mushroom species, Lion's Mane, is now available in a 200 gram powder canister!ꝉ

Introducing FOUR NEW additions to the Host Defense® mushroom mycelium POWDER line! (PRNewswire)

Host Defense introduces 3 fan-favorite formulas in 100g powders, and a value-sized 200g Lion's Mane powder!

These three customer-favorite formulas are now available in 100 gram POWDERS:

MyCommunity® - With 17 beneficial mushroom species, this is the most comprehensive immune support formula in the Host Defense line and is designed for seasonal wellness support.*

CordyChi® - This unique blend of Reishi and Cordyceps supports energy and stamina AND the ability to relax and unwind - perfect for anyone who needs to stay energized during the day and help winding down in the evening.*

Breathe* - Another carefully crafted blend, Breathe is formulated with equal parts Chaga, Reishi and Cordyceps to support both energy and fatigue reduction, as well as free and easy respiration.*

Each of these formulas have long been fan-favorites, but this is the first time they're being made available in powder format. Regarding offering this new delivery method, Paul Stamets, founder and Chief Science Officer at Fungi Perfecti said:

One of the things I love about our company is the connection we have to our customers. When they speak, we listen. This new product launch is a direct result of hearing what our customers want, and making it happen. And, we're always innovating! Having our own internal R&D and formulations teams allows us to act on new initiatives and explore new opportunities. I'm happy to be able to offer in-demand products to our growing community of peaceful MycoWarriors!

And to accommodate high demand for a bulk option, their best-selling Lion's Mane powder is now available in a 200 gram canister. This is the first time Host Defense has offered a larger value option for one of their powders. Regarding this evolution, Betsy Bullman, Director of Sales and Marketing said:

We really listen to our customers, and when it came to our Lion's Mane powder, the overwhelming consensus was a high demand for a larger size value option. This new 200 gram size allows customers to purchase less frequently, less packaging is used, and overall it's more cost-effective - all things our customers care about. And, as an added bonus, the new Lion's Mane powder and each of our three new powders all qualify for our Subscribe and Save program, so customers will enjoy the added convenience of being on a flexible delivery schedule that meets their needs.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ꝉ Source: SPINS scan Natural / Natural Products Supermarkets > $2MM /Total US – Natural Channel / Mushrooms Ingredient Report / 52 Wks 1/1/2023

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

