MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Unveil 2023 Car in Bahrain

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team today unveiled the VF-23, the car that that the team will take to the track to compete in the 2023 season of the FIA Formula One (F1) World Championship. The car was revealed this morning at pre-season testing in Bahrain, ahead of the season's commencement at the Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend.

Delivering on its promise to provide fans with unique access to the sport, MoneyGram and urpay, one of the Company's key partners in the Middle East, hosted a joint customer to unveil the new car alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. Through this reveal, the customer, Nawaf Alqahtani, became one of the first MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fans to see the car in-person.

"Collaborating with urpay to create this incredible experience for one of our customers was really exciting for us," said Greg Hall, MoneyGram Chief Marketing Officer. "We are dedicated to remaining customer-centric, putting our customers at the heart of everything that we do, and events like these are a huge part of what we are looking to achieve through our title partnership of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team."

In December of 2021, MoneyGram and urpay, a digital wallet powered by neoleap, partnered to provide urpay's millions of wallet users the ability to send money around the world. As mobile money adoption grows rapidly in the Middle East, this new capability within the urpay app has scaled exponentially across the region in the past year.

"I can officially say I'm a lifelong fan of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and the sport of F1 after today's unforgettable experience with MoneyGram and urpay," said Nawaf Alqahtani, MoneyGram and urpay customer. "I use MoneyGram's leading cross-border payment services through the urpay app to send money to support family and friends around the world. The platform is less expensive than what other providers offer, and it has an easy digital user experience which saves me the hassle of waiting in line at retail locations."

Following the reveal moment, Nawaf Alqahtani took part in a meet-and-greet with the drivers and Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Watching the action right from the garage, Alqahtani was also able to tour the facility and take a closer look at the car and technical aspects that help run the team.

"We are delighted to have been involved in this incredible experience with MoneyGram," said Ziyad Ahmed Al Eisa, neoleap Chief Executive Officer. "Through the exciting new partnership between MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, we have been able to deliver a truly unique experience to a customer. F1 is such a popular sport, continuing to grow in this region and all around the world, so we are really excited to be a part of it."

Looking ahead, MoneyGram and urpay will continue to promote their successful partnership at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, where the urpay logo will be featured on the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team cars.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is one of only 10 teams competing in the FIA Formula 1 (F1) World Championship, the largest global motorsports series. The team, founded by industrialist Gene Haas, made its debut in in 2016 when it became the first American F1 team since 1986. A favorite among fans, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team features drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Niko Hülkenberg, along with Team Principal, Guenther Steiner. Both headquartered in the United States and reaching consumers in nearly every country around the world, MoneyGram and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are mutually focused on accelerating technology and innovation, speed and safety, and customer-centricity. The team completed a strong season in 2022, finishing 8th in the F1 Constructor's Championship and is driving for continued success in 2023.

About neoleap

One of neoleap's initial technological products, urpay is a digital wallet that offers a variety of financial services and different payment methods that makes customers' life easier, sprung from the company's core. The user-friendly app provides innovative financial solutions to simplify and centralize financial transactions for both individuals and merchants. urpay benefits go beyond fundamental transactions for customers, such as deposits and payments, but it also provides banking services and more that are exclusively available through urpay like, marketplace and food pickup.

