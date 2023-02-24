Brightway Selects Blazek for Chief Technology Officer

Proven InsurTech Executive Joins National Insurance Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, one of the nation's fastest-growing franchisors, announces the appointment of Shane Blazek as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Blazek fills this pivotal role as the national insurance distribution powerhouse develops a data-driven, technology-enabled platform to support the insurance franchisee of the future.

"Shane has spent over a decade innovating and driving digital transformation in the insurance industry."

"Shane is a leader in the world of InsurTech and has earned an impressive reputation building teams and solutions to deliver better agent and customer experiences," said Mark Cantin, Brightway Insurance President and CEO. "He has spent over a decade innovating and driving digital transformation in the insurance industry, and Brightway agents and their customers will be the beneficiaries going forward."

Blazek joins Brightway from Vouch Specialty, a venture-backed digital insurance startup, where he served as the Head of Technology and was responsible for building the platform to support brokerage sales. Prior to that, he spent seven years as a Vice President and Head of Engineering at Mylo, where he established and implemented the technology strategic vision and roadmap to build the business from the ground up. As a result of Shane's leadership, Mylo received multiple national InsurTech Awards.

"I am committed to introducing Brightway agents and customers across the country to the benefits of digital efficiency," Blazek shared. "By merging the guidance of our trusted local agents with seamless technology, we will surpass our customer service goals and continually improve agency productivity."

Brightway Insurance is the highest-ranked insurance franchisor on the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises List and has been named to the list for eight consecutive years. With more than 300 franchises in 34 states, Brightway has also placed for six consecutive years on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Brightway produces winning outcomes for franchisees by offering access to customized coverage solutions from a range of insurers paired with comprehensive back office and marketing support. This winning model allows our franchisees to focus on addressing the needs of their customers to become trusted advisors and grow their business.

